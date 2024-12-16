Should the Hornets trade Nick Richards and open up time for Moussa Diabate?
The Charlotte Hornets, when fully healthy, have a few expendable pieces, especially in the frontcourt. While Nick Richards, Mark Williams, and Grant Williams (who will not play again this year) were all out, Moussa Diabate stepped up and carved out a role as a premier rebounder on the team.
He had a stretch of excellent play down low before the depth returned. With the team getting healthier but still well outside the play-in game right now, trades may start happening. Richards is a prime candidate, but should the Hornets move on from him to get Diabate more minutes?
Should the Hornets trade Nick Richards?
For a variety of reasons, Nick Richards is the most likely candidate for the Hornets to trade. Mark Williams is their top guy down low, and when healthy, he has shown glimpses of being a truly special player. A backup center averaging a double-double is a little bit expendable.
With Diabate showing that he can handle big minutes and be arguably the best rebounder on the team (and sometimes on the floor regardless of opponent), it gives the Hornets an interesting decision to make.
Richards would likely yield a solid return. Williams would bring back more, but there's no reason the Hornets should trade him on his rookie contract. Diabate might not get much of a return. The Hornets can't really afford to make any trades right now until they're fully healthy.
What makes Diabate unique is that he's 6'9", which makes him a candidate to play the four and the five. In a big lineup, he could even play the three if necessary. Diabate doesn't necessarily need someone in front of him to be removed to get playing time even if Charles Lee has buried him a little bit after the return of Richards/Williams.
But with that in mind, the only way for Diabate seems able to get big minutes is with someone out. Miles Bridges, a starting power forward, is also back and limits the minutes available for Diabate. That means that the most likely situation for the young big man to get more minutes is with someone being traded.
Richards has been playing very well, but he has become a little expendable with Diabate and Williams. That, plus his value being as high as it ever has, means he should be traded. It will help the Hornets get more valuable assets and give Diabate the minutes he needs to truly shine.
