Is LaMelo Ball set to return? The Hornets provide a promising injury update
Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball has missed the team's last seven games with a left calf injury, but his absence from the court may not last much longer.
Sunday evening, the team submitted its initial injury report to the league ahead of tomorrow night's home matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers. On it, Ball is listed as "questionable."
Before suffering the injury, Ball emerged as one of the league's top scorers, averaging 31.8 points per game throughout the month of November. Following an abnormally rough night offensively against the Brooklyn Nets, you know, the one where Charles Lee benched Ball for the final three minutes and change, he went on a tear, scoring 35, 50, 44, and 32 in his next four outings.
The Hornets recently saw the return of Mark Williams, Nick Richards, and Miles Bridges. Slowly but surely, the Hornets are getting healthy and if they can stay off of the injury report, they could get on a bit of a run over the next month or so to force Jeff Peterson to make "win now" moves rather than trade off veterans for draft picks - something the Hornets have done for several years.
On the season, Ball is averaging 31.1 points, 6.9 assists, and 5.4 rebounds per game.
