Spread & over/under predictions for Hornets vs. 76ers

The Hornets (6-14) are finishing up a five-game homestand on Tuesday as they host the Philadelphia 76ers (4-14) in the final NBA Cup Matchup of the season for both teams.
The Hornets are winless both in the NBA Cup (0-3) and over the current homestand (0-4), so a win here against a reeling 76ers squad would be a great opportunity to manufacture some fresh momentum for the rest of the regular season. With a bevy of injuries, including players like LaMelo Ball, Tre Mann, and Grant Williams, that will be easier said than done.
Without superstar Joel Embiid- who has played in just four games this season- Philadelphia has struggled to unimagined proportions. With the talented center on the shelf again on Saturday, Tyrese Maxey and Paul George will look to lead the team to an even record in NBA Cup play.
Here are my picks for tonight's game. Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Spread: 76ers -4.5
2-star play on the 76ers (-4.5): Picking a 76ers team who is 5-13 ATS this season and without their star doesn’t feel great, but it can be stomached when the other team is missing even more firepower.
Charlotte is going to funnel the majority of its offense through second-year forward Brandon Miller. The rising star has averaged 27.4pts/6.7reb/3.6ast/1.6stl/1.3blk per game over his last seven outings, a truly impressive mark at this point in his career.
With that said, Miller is only one man. With at least LaMelo Ball, Tre Mann, Miles Bridges, and Grant Williams out for the matchup, and a couple of others questionable, Philadelphia should have no issues keying in on the young forward.
This is a winnable matchup for Charlotte against a team lacking rhythm, but ultimately the pick is for George, Maxey, McCain, and company to prevail.
Over/Under: 211.5
2-star play on the under: This game only hit a total of 212 in November’s overtime matchup, and that was a game where LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller combined for sixty points. Charlotte has also seen the under hit in four straight matchups.
These are the two worst shooting teams in the NBA, they are both bottom-6 in the league in pace, and each team is without their best player.
Confidence is low because the line itself is on the lower end and there are a few players with microwave-scoring abilities that could alter the outcome, but the under is still preferred here.
My picks this season:
ATS: 10-4 (71.4%)
O/U: 8-6 (57.1%)
Overall: 18-10 (64.3%)
