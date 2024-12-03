All Hornets

Score predictions for the Hornets' clash with the 76ers in the NBA Cup

Picking tonight's game between Charlotte and Philadelphia.

Schuyler Callihan

Can the Charlotte Hornets finally get back in the win column tonight? They've lost five straight with four of those defeats coming by six points or less. The Philadelphia 76ers are off to a miserable 4-14 start to the season, so maybe this is a get-right game for the bugs.

Here is how our staff sees this one playing out.

Zachary Roberts: Hornets 103, 76ers 99

One of the very few teams that is currently lower than Charlotte in the East, the 76ers have not played well this year. They have dealt with some injuries, but not to the extent that the Hornets have. Despite that, Charlotte has played good teams very close and that should translate to wins against bad teams.

Ali Jawad: 76ers 105, Hornets 98

Despite injuries affecting both teams, the 76ers have struggled in nearly every category, ranking in the bottom five for points, rebounds, and shooting. However, with Paul George's return, along with the strong play of Tyrese Maxey and rookie Jared McCain, the absence of LaMelo Ball, Tre Mann, and possibly Miles Bridges and potentially Mark Williams may contribute to Charlotte's defeat in this game.

Matt Alquiza: Hornets 98, 76ers 96

Charlotte snaps their losing streak in the 2024 Eastern Conference injury bowl sponsored by Band-Aid. Both Charlotte and Philadelphia will be missing a handful of star players, but Charlotte’s banged-up squad continues to play inspired basketball which should be enough to take down Paul George, Jared McCain, and company.

Albert Böttcher: Hornets 112, 76ers 98

Charlotte has come close to victory in the last few games even without LaMelo Ball's scoring output. Now they finally face an almost equally injury-ravaged team in Philadelphia. It's the perfect opportunity to get a morale-boosting win before playing the Knicks and Cavaliers.

Published
