Noted Hornets killer Joel Embiid will sit tonight vs. Charlotte in NBA Cup
The Charlotte Hornets will once again avoid having to play Joel Embiid this year. The center has battled injuries and been in and out of the lineup, and for the second time this year, he won't suit up when the Philadelphia 76ers visit the Hornets. In a rare instance, a Charlotte opponent is as banged up as the Hornets are this year.
Joel Embiid to sit vs. Hornets
When the Philadelphia 76ers take on the Charlotte Hornets to, in all likelihood, end the NBA Cup for both squads, they won't have former MVP center Joel Embiid. He's listed as out with a left knee injury. He's been dealing with it all season, and today seems to be a health management day for the big man.
This should be welcome news for the Hornets. For starters, they are missing a plethora of players and have been much of the season, so the injury luck is at least balancing out. Secondly, Embiid routinely destroys Charlotte. Embiid averages 30.4 points with 12.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists against Charlotte for his career.
The Hornets are getting healthier in the frontcourt, though not the backcourt. LaMelo Ball and Tre Mann are both out, but Nick Richards is back and Mark Williams is expected to return tonight as well. That should give the Hornets a rare advantage in the frontcourt.
