Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs. Celtics

The Hornets are big home underdogs tonight versus Boston.

The Charlotte Hornets will have a massive opportunity over the next couple of nights as they welcome the defending world-champion Boston Celtics to town. Charlotte comes into this first game as big underdogs, as expected. Can they cover?

Here are my picks for tonight's game. Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Star ratings (Strength of prediction):

1 Star - Not very confident
2 Star - A little confident
3 Star - Fairly confident
4 Star - Very confident
5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Celtics -10.5

3-star play on the Celtics (-10.5): In their last three games, the Celtics have won by six, eleven, and lost by three in overtime. They haven't been as sharp defensively, but tonight presents an opportunity for them to clean some things up against a Hornets team that is still trying to find some level of consistency on both ends of the floor. Plus, with this being the front end of a back-to-back, I'm sure the Celtics would like to take care of business tonight so they can potentially go a little lighter on Saturday.

Over/Under: 232.5

1-star play on the over: I don't have much of an opinion on the total, but I'd lean more toward the over, if anything. The Hornets are making strides defensively, but they still have a long way to go. They didn't look as engaged on that end of the floor the other night against an inferior Raptors team, so I have a hard time believing they'll be able to slow down the potent offensive attack of the Celtics.

Prediction record this season:

ATS: 2-0 (100%)
O/U: 1-1 (50%)
Overall: 2-1 (75%)

Odds Disclaimer

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Schuyler Callihan
