Coach Lee provides injury update on Hornets star Brandon Miller
There were high expectations for young Hornets star Brandon Miller this season as he was coming off of a sensational rookie year, but it had to be put on pause when he suffered a glute injury in the season opener versus Houston. Miller attempted to return to the game, but could not, as he was then ruled out for the game.
Miller looked strong in the preseason recording three straight 20-point games. It wasn't just preseason, as he had even begun the Hornets regular season on a positive note with a poster dunk and an and-one three-pointer before suffering a glute strain.
On Friday, the team announced that Miller would miss a week with the injury and would be re-evaluated in one week. The week timeline is vastly approaching, which led to Coach Lee offering the first update since the injury regarding Brandon Miller.
The update from Lee was rather short, but it did indicate that the injury wasn't long-term and that Miller was on the trajectory of a "return to play program." Miller is one of those guys who you can't keep off the court very long, as it's pretty evident how much he wants to win, compete, and put it all on the line for his team and teammates.
The Hornets' next game is on Wednesday versus the Raptors, which means Miller will likely miss that game. Now, where it gets interesting is the Hornets have a back-to-back on Friday and Saturday versus the Celtics, which leaves room for a potential opportunity for Miller to return for one, if not both of the games.
If he can't return for either game, then it leaves the next possible chance of return to play next Monday versus Minnesota. Only time will tell when Miller will return for game action, but when he does, it's certain that he will be vital to the Hornets' success as the Hornets' have missed his ability to shoot and score the ball.
MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI
Charles Lee explains why he is "freaking excited" to lead young Hornets' team
What should the Hornets do with Vasilije Micic?
Hornets' Charles Lee gives honest grade on performance as head coach after three games
Charles Lee evaluates Tidjane Salaün's official rookie debut