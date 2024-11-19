Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs. Nets
NBA Cup play continues tonight for the Charlotte Hornets as they take on the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. The bugs are coming off a 14-point loss to the Cavs, but have been playing a much better brand of basketball of late.
Here are my picks for tonight's game. Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Spread: Nets -3
4-star play on the Hornets (+3): Charlotte may have a 3-3 record in their last six games, but they are playing good basketball right now and could very easily be 4-2 during that stretch. One of their losses came to Philadelphia in overtime, and one came against the only undefeated team in the association. Brooklyn may be better in some areas statistically, but Charlotte has more talent to work with. In a game that should be close, I'll take the points and even call for the Hornets to win the game outright.
Over/Under: 221
1-star play on the under: Seven of Charlotte's last nine games have stayed under the number and with Brooklyn playing at one of the slowest paces in the NBA, I don't expect this one to be a high-scoring affair. It is a really low number, but as long as the Hornets don't turn it over 15+ times and open the door for points in transition, I like this to be an offensive struggle.
Prediction record this season:
ATS: 3-0 (100%)
O/U: 2-1 (66%)
Overall: 5-1 (83%)
