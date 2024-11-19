All Hornets

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs. Nets

Can the Charlotte Hornets do more than just cover the small spread?

Schuyler Callihan

Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
In this story:

NBA Cup play continues tonight for the Charlotte Hornets as they take on the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. The bugs are coming off a 14-point loss to the Cavs, but have been playing a much better brand of basketball of late.

Here are my picks for tonight's game. Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Star ratings (Strength of prediction):

1 Star - Not very confident
2 Star - A little confident
3 Star - Fairly confident
4 Star - Very confident
5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Nets -3

4-star play on the Hornets (+3): Charlotte may have a 3-3 record in their last six games, but they are playing good basketball right now and could very easily be 4-2 during that stretch. One of their losses came to Philadelphia in overtime, and one came against the only undefeated team in the association. Brooklyn may be better in some areas statistically, but Charlotte has more talent to work with. In a game that should be close, I'll take the points and even call for the Hornets to win the game outright.

Over/Under: 221

1-star play on the under: Seven of Charlotte's last nine games have stayed under the number and with Brooklyn playing at one of the slowest paces in the NBA, I don't expect this one to be a high-scoring affair. It is a really low number, but as long as the Hornets don't turn it over 15+ times and open the door for points in transition, I like this to be an offensive struggle.

Prediction record this season:

ATS: 3-0 (100%)
O/U: 2-1 (66%)
Overall: 5-1 (83%)

Odds Disclaimer

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI

Hornets fight for first NBA Cup win of the season in Brooklyn

NBA to consider revamp of All-Star game with new format

Charles Lee credits LaMelo Ball's fearlessness as the engine of his fourth quarter brilliance

Comparing Tidjane Salaün's start to Hornets 2024 NBA Draft targets Castle, Knecht, and Clingan

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

schuylercallihan(at)gmail.com  Twitter:@Callihan_ Schuyler Callihan is the lead publisher of Mountaineers Now, All Panthers, and All Hornets on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. He took over publishing duties of All Panthers in 2020 and wanted to expand his professional coverage in the Queen City by running the operations at All Hornets. Schuyler attended Bethany College in Bethany, West Virginia before finishing up his schooling at Alamance Community College in Graham, North Carolina. The Wheeling, West Virginia native made the move to North Carolina in 2015 and has been in Charlotte since 2021.

Home/News