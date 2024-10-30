Spread and over/under predictions for Hornets vs. Raptors
The Hornets (1-2) are back home on Wednesday night as they look to get back to .500 on the young season. To do so, they will have to get by the visiting Toronto Raptors (1-3) who are eager to right the ship after a difficult schedule to start the season.
Spread: Hornets -6.5
4-star play on the Hornets (-6.5): The Hornets will once again be without starters Brandon Miller (glute) and Mark Williams (foot). Production will once against funnel through LaMelo Ball, whose 31.7 points, 7 rebounds, and 7.3 assists per game on 46.8/41.7/91.7 shooting has been an absolutely flamethrower to start the season.
The Raptors will be missing some key pieces tonight as well. Immanuel Quickly (pelvis), Kelly Olynyk (back), and young star Scottie Barnes (eye) will all be out for the matchup, leaving a lot of production to be picked up by the rest of the squad.
Scottie Barnes’ absence will be particularly felt, as his 25.8% usage is top-25 in the league amongst players with at least 100 minutes played. With their primary offensive initiator shelved, players like RJ Barrett, Gradey Dick, and Davion Mitchell will look to pick up the slack.
The Raptors are not a pushover team by any means without Barnes, but this game seems primed for the Hornets to cover during a recently-rare moment as the favored team. LaMelo Ball has been on fire to start the season, and there’s plenty of production and engagement coming from elsewhere to support him from players like Tre Mann and Miles Bridges.
The key for the Hornets will be controlling the pace of the matchup and avoiding mental mistakes. The Raptors are a young team with one of the faster paces on average in the league so far, but if Charlotte plays to their gameplan they should have enough firepower to get the cover.
Over/Under: 223.5
2-star play on the under: A well-rested Charlotte team could carry this one to the over without much resistance against a youthful Raptors squad looking to avenge an overtime loss on Monday. With that said, the offenses of these teams- on average- have simply not scored enough this season to hit this game’s total. Not feeling great about this line either way, but leaning towards the “believe it when I see it” side for these teams tonight.
