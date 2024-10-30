Hornets seek victory over Toronto Raptors to avoid 3-game slump
Injury Report
Hornets:
OUT: Brandon Miller (hip), Mark Williams (foot), DaQuan Jeffries (hand)
Raptors:
OUT: Scottie Barnes (eye), Bruce Brown (knee), Kelly Olynyk (back), Ja'Kobe Walter (shoulder), D.J. Carton, Ulrich Chomche,
Doubtful: Immanuel Quickley (pelvis)
Game Preview
After four days off from game action, the Charlotte Hornets (1-2) will host the Toronto Raptors (1-3) for their second consecutive game in a four-game home stretch at Spectrum Center.
The Hornets fell to the Miami Heat 114-106 in their home opener last Saturday night and have now suffered consecutive defeats after winning their opening game against the Houston Rockets.
Leading the way for Charlotte, following the first week of the regular season, is guard LaMelo Ball, who is off to a strong start. In his fifth year, the former first-round pick is averaging 31.7 points per game and 7.3 assists. Center Nick Richards is averaging 11 rebounds and two blocks per game, both highs for the team. As a team, the Hornets rank 10th in the NBA for three-pointers made (49), 15th in rebounds (155), and 14th in blocks (19).
Despite facing injuries early in this young season, first-year head coach Charles Lee's team has shown a remarkable fighting spirit. In their first three games, the Hornets trailed by deficits of 18, 15, and 14 points. Each time, they managed to rally back to single digits, including a comeback victory against the Rockets.
Key Match-up: Nick Richards vs. Jakob Poeltl
Meanwhile, the Raptors have lost three of their first four games to begin the season, and, similar to the Hornets, are looking to avoid a three-game losing streak.
The Raptors are facing an early injury bug, with five players ruled out ahead of tomorrow night's game, including forward Scottie Barnes (eye), who did not travel to the Queen City. In 2024, Barnes was a first-time All-Star.
Through four games this season, the 2021 first-round pick leads Toronto with 19.2 points per game, 6.0 assists, and 2.0 steals. Center Jakob Poeltl is off to a fast start, averaging 12.3 points and 11.3 rebounds through four games, including a 16-point, 19-rebound performance on Monday night in Denver. Defensively, the Raptors rank eighth in the league in steals, averaging 8.8 per game, and third in blocks with 7.5.
Toronto began the season with a blowout loss, falling 136-106 to the Cleveland Cavaliers. They then achieved their first victory against the Philadelphia 76ers, winning 115-107. However, the victory was followed by back-to-back defeats against the Minnesota Timberwolves, losing 112-101, and the Denver Nuggets, where they put up a solid fight but ultimately lost in overtime with a score of 127-125.
Predicted Starting Fives
Position
Toronto Raptors
Charlotte Hornets
Point Guard
Davion Mitchell
LaMelo Ball
Shooting Guard
RJ Barrett
Seth Curry
Small Forward
Gradey Dick
Cody Martin
Power Forward
Chris Boucher
Miles Bridges
Center
Jakob Poeltl
Nick Richards
