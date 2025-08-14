The preseason opponents and dates are set for the Charlotte Hornets
While the Hornets are located in Charlotte, they take pride in the fact that they belong to both of the Carolinas. They like representing both states and have made it a point to play preseason games in South Carolina.
Charlotte will do that again this preseason, as their full slate was revealed. In all, the Hornets will play five preseason games. Not a single one of them will be at home. Ongoing renovations at Spectrum Center may have a part in this as well, as they aim to get everything completed by the regular season.
The site of the Hornets' two "home games" will take place in Greensboro, with another taking place in Charleston, South Carolina.
The game in Charleston is scheduled against the defending NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder on Oct 5th. That will be the first game that either team plays in the preseason.
Charlotte will play the Thunder again in Oklahoma City before playing Dallas a couple of days later. The game in Greensboro will come against the Grizzlies, with their final game set for New York against the Knicks.
This preseason slate will test the Hornets right out of the gate. While these games don't count, it will be a nice measuring stick for a team that is hoping to make the playoffs in what will be a weakened Eastern Conference.
Taking on tough teams immediately will also give the Hornets a good sense of what the rotation should be with all of the young guys on the roster. It will also give them a chance to mess with the starting lineup.
The Hornets' preseason will be a good test for the newcomers
Collin Sexton, Spencer Dinwiddie, Mason Plumlee, and Pat Connaughton are all trying to find out where they fit into this new-look roster. That doesn't even count the rookies, either.
Kon Knueppel will likely be fighting with Sexton for the starting shooting guard spot in preseason. If he can light up some of these great Western Conference teams, Charles Lee will have no choice but to start him.
The Hornets are desperately searching for their young players to make a leap in both availability and skill, especially LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller. This slate will give them the first look at that.
