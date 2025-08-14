All Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets' 2025-26 regular season schedule has been revealed

A first look at this year's slate for the Hornets.

Mar 7, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) brings the ball up court against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first quarter at Spectrum Center.
The next chapter of Charlotte Hornets basketball is just around the corner as the franchise enters year two under head coach Charles Lee.

It's been an eventful summer for the franchise, which selected Kon Knueppel, Liam McNeeley, Sion James, and Ryan Kalkbrenner in the 2025 NBA Draft, signed Spencer Dinwiddie, Tre Mann, Mason Plumlee, Antonio Reeves, Drew Peterson, and acquired Collin Sexton and Pat Connaughton in trades, while shipping out Mark Williams, and waiving Josh Okogie.

The new-look squad will look to take a step toward competitive basketball this season and try to snap the longest playoff drought in the NBA. Thursday afternoon, the NBA released the full 82-game schedule for all 30 teams. Here's a look at what the Hornets will run through this year.

The Charlotte Hornets 2025-26 schedule

10/22 vs. Brooklyn Nets

10/25 at Philadelphia 76ers

10/26 at Washington Wizards

10/28 at Miami Heat

10/30 vs. Orlando Magic

11/1 vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

11/2 vs. Utah Jazz

11/4 at New Orleans Pelicans

11/7 at Miami Heat

11/10 vs. Los Angeles Lakers

11/12 vs. Milwaukee Bucks

11/14 at Milwaukee Bucks

11/15 vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

11/17 at Toronto Raptors

11/19 at Indiana Pacers

11/22 vs. Los Angeles Clippers

11/23 at Atlanta Hawks

11/26 vs. New York Knicks

11/28 vs. Chicago Bulls

11/29 vs. Toronto Raptors

12/1 at Brooklyn Nets

12/3 at New York Knicks

12/5 at Toronto Raptors

12/7 vs. Denver Nuggets

12/18 vs. Atlanta Hawks

12/20 at Detroit Pistons

12/22 at Cleveland Cavaliers

12/23 vs. Washington Wizards

12/26 at Orlando Magic

12/29 vs. Milwaukee Bucks

12/31 vs. Golden State Warriors

1/2 at Milwaukee Bucks

1/3 at Chicago Bulls

1/5 at Oklahoma City Thunder

1/7 vs. Toronto Raptors

1/8 vs. Indiana Pacers

1/10 at Utah Jazz

1/12 at Los Angeles Clippers

1/15 at Los Angeles Lakers

1/17 at Golden State Warriors

1/18 at Denver Nuggets

1/21 vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

1/22 at Orlando Magic

1/24 vs. Washington Wizards

1/26 vs. Philadelphia 76ers

1/28 at Memphis Grizzlies

1/29 at Dallas Mavericks

1/31 vs. San Antonio Spurs

2/2 vs. New Orleans Pelicans

2/5 at Houston Rockets

2/7 at Atlanta Hawks

2/9 vs. Detroit Pistons

2/11 vs. Atlanta Hawks

2/19 vs. Houston Rockers

2/20 vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

2/22 at Washington Wizards

2/24 at Chicago Bulls

2/26 at Indiana Pacers

2/28 vs. Portland Trail Blazers

3/3 vs. Dallas Mavericks

3/4 at Boston Celtics

3/6 vs. Miami Heat

3/8 at Phoenix Suns

3/10 at Portland Trail Blazers

3/11 at Sacramento Kings

3/14 at San Antonio Spurs

3/17 vs. Miami Heat

3/19 vs. Orlando Magic

3/21 vs. Memphis Grizzlies

3/24 vs. Sacramento Kings

3/26 vs. New York Knicks

3/28 vs. Philadelphia 76ers

3/29 vs. Boston Celtics

3/31 at Brooklyn Nets

4/2 vs. Phoenix Suns

4/3 vs. Indiana Pacers

4/5 at Minnesota Timberwolves

4/7 at Boston Celtics

4/10 vs. Detroit Pistons

4/12 at New York Knicks

