The Charlotte Hornets' 2025-26 regular season schedule has been revealed
The next chapter of Charlotte Hornets basketball is just around the corner as the franchise enters year two under head coach Charles Lee.
It's been an eventful summer for the franchise, which selected Kon Knueppel, Liam McNeeley, Sion James, and Ryan Kalkbrenner in the 2025 NBA Draft, signed Spencer Dinwiddie, Tre Mann, Mason Plumlee, Antonio Reeves, Drew Peterson, and acquired Collin Sexton and Pat Connaughton in trades, while shipping out Mark Williams, and waiving Josh Okogie.
The new-look squad will look to take a step toward competitive basketball this season and try to snap the longest playoff drought in the NBA. Thursday afternoon, the NBA released the full 82-game schedule for all 30 teams. Here's a look at what the Hornets will run through this year.
The Charlotte Hornets 2025-26 schedule
10/22 vs. Brooklyn Nets
10/25 at Philadelphia 76ers
10/26 at Washington Wizards
10/28 at Miami Heat
10/30 vs. Orlando Magic
11/1 vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
11/2 vs. Utah Jazz
11/4 at New Orleans Pelicans
11/7 at Miami Heat
11/10 vs. Los Angeles Lakers
11/12 vs. Milwaukee Bucks
11/14 at Milwaukee Bucks
11/15 vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
11/17 at Toronto Raptors
11/19 at Indiana Pacers
11/22 vs. Los Angeles Clippers
11/23 at Atlanta Hawks
11/26 vs. New York Knicks
11/28 vs. Chicago Bulls
11/29 vs. Toronto Raptors
12/1 at Brooklyn Nets
12/3 at New York Knicks
12/5 at Toronto Raptors
12/7 vs. Denver Nuggets
12/18 vs. Atlanta Hawks
12/20 at Detroit Pistons
12/22 at Cleveland Cavaliers
12/23 vs. Washington Wizards
12/26 at Orlando Magic
12/29 vs. Milwaukee Bucks
12/31 vs. Golden State Warriors
1/2 at Milwaukee Bucks
1/3 at Chicago Bulls
1/5 at Oklahoma City Thunder
1/7 vs. Toronto Raptors
1/8 vs. Indiana Pacers
1/10 at Utah Jazz
1/12 at Los Angeles Clippers
1/15 at Los Angeles Lakers
1/17 at Golden State Warriors
1/18 at Denver Nuggets
1/21 vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
1/22 at Orlando Magic
1/24 vs. Washington Wizards
1/26 vs. Philadelphia 76ers
1/28 at Memphis Grizzlies
1/29 at Dallas Mavericks
1/31 vs. San Antonio Spurs
2/2 vs. New Orleans Pelicans
2/5 at Houston Rockets
2/7 at Atlanta Hawks
2/9 vs. Detroit Pistons
2/11 vs. Atlanta Hawks
2/19 vs. Houston Rockers
2/20 vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
2/22 at Washington Wizards
2/24 at Chicago Bulls
2/26 at Indiana Pacers
2/28 vs. Portland Trail Blazers
3/3 vs. Dallas Mavericks
3/4 at Boston Celtics
3/6 vs. Miami Heat
3/8 at Phoenix Suns
3/10 at Portland Trail Blazers
3/11 at Sacramento Kings
3/14 at San Antonio Spurs
3/17 vs. Miami Heat
3/19 vs. Orlando Magic
3/21 vs. Memphis Grizzlies
3/24 vs. Sacramento Kings
3/26 vs. New York Knicks
3/28 vs. Philadelphia 76ers
3/29 vs. Boston Celtics
3/31 at Brooklyn Nets
4/2 vs. Phoenix Suns
4/3 vs. Indiana Pacers
4/5 at Minnesota Timberwolves
4/7 at Boston Celtics
4/10 vs. Detroit Pistons
4/12 at New York Knicks
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
The Hornets are well-equipped to deal with LaMelo Ball injuries now, analyst claims
NBA writer expects significantly better Charlotte Hornets record in 2025-26
The preseason opponents and dates are set for the Charlotte Hornets