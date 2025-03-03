Steph Curry shares thoughts on his yearly return to Charlotte with the Warriors
Charlotte native Stephen Curry is set to take the court at Spectrum Center on Monday night when the Warriors make their annual stop in the Queen City to face the Charlotte Hornets. Curry took time to speak with the media following the team's shoot around to share his thoughts on being back in his hometown, playing against his brother Seth and more.
"Always great. I get good energy here. Look forward to it. Seeing family, seeing friends, Davidson connection. I try to enjoy it to the fullest because there's only one time a year. So still special for sure," Curry says of the Warriors yearly stop in Charlotte.
Aside from living in the moment and making the most of his time with friends and family who still live in Charlotte there is one spot in the Queen City Curry makes sure to visit: Bojangles. "I'm kind of a homebody so as long as I get to go see all my family that checks off most of the list, but first stop was Bojangles yesterday," Curry shares.
The Warriors visit to Spectrum Center provides a special opportunity for the Currys, not only is it a return for Steph, but he will have the opportunity to face his younger brother Seth and their father Dell will also be onsite calling the game for the Hornets broadcast, as he's done for the last decade. Prior to his broadcasting career, Dell spent 16 seasons in the NBA, 10 of which were with the Hornets, and it's been a goal of Steph's to achieve sweet 16.
"This is my 16th year, which is a milestone for the family. My dad played this many years and it's always a goal of mine to get here. So it is kind of a cool reflection to be in your 16th year playing in Charlotte, playing against your brother, your dad's up in the booth. I probably have like 30, 35 people here tonight. So all that stuff is, is meaningful for sure," Curry explains in detail the meaning of taking the court at Spectrum Center.
Despite being in his 16th season in the league, Curry continues to add the accolades to his resume. In just the last year Curry earned a gold medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics, All-Star MVP and in just the last week Curry scored a season-high 56 points and had his first dunk in 6 years.
"The work ethic has always been there. It's always been there. I still love that part of it to prepare yourself for what everybody sees on the court. It doesn't happen by accident and I also have God-given ability and been blessed to be able to figure out the game at a high level consistently," Curry says. "I think it starts with work ethic, starts with the joy that you put into it and the game usually gives back to you on that front. It is very surreal to be honest all the things that have happened over the course of my career."
As far as Curry and the possibility of a return to Charlotte even after he decides to retire, this is what the 4-time NBA Champ had to say. "I mean I still have or try to have a presence up in Davidson first and foremost. A lot of family still lives here. The Bay is home now, but there will always be a string attached to something like a gravity pulling you here because it's a city that's shaped me for sure."
