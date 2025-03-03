Can the Hornets catch the Washington Wizards for the worst record in the NBA?
The Charlotte Hornets just lost for the fourth time this year to the Washington Wizards. The Wizards as a whole have 11 wins on the year, but sweeping the Hornets has put the two teams in close company in the race for the worst record. Though it doesn't guarantee the first overall pick, it is significant in the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes.
All Charlotte has to do to have a 14% chance at winning that first overall pick is finish with one of the three worst records, which is where they're firmly entrenched right now. They have the second-worst record in basketball heading into Monday's contest with Golden State.
Down the stretch, the Wizards, Hornets, Utah Jazz, and New Orleans Pelicans will all be in a race for the worst record. There are three wins between Charlotte and Washington right now, but there's a really good chance that Charlotte will catch them
According to Tankathon, the Hornets have the 13th-hardest schedule remaining. Of the teams that are also contending for the worst record, only the Utah Jazz (11th) and New Orleans Pelicans (sixth) have a harder schedule left. The Wizards, for comparison, have the fourth-easiest schedule for the rest of the way.
Based on that, it looks like the 14-45 Hornets can definitely pass the 11-48 Wizards for the worst record. The question then remains if the Jazz or Pelicans can catch Charlotte. That includes Toronto as well, as they only have 19 wins but the easiest schedule left.
The Jazz are currently 15-45, and the Pelicans are 17-44. Those two teams, along with Charlotte and Washington, will be crucial in the remaining games to determine the lottery. One of them is very likely to win it and have the chance to select Cooper Flagg.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Miles Bridges added to injury report ahead of matchup vs. Warriors
Charlotte Hornets stars react to being swept by the lowly Washington Wizards
Who will be LaMelo Ball's backup for the rest of the season?
Hornets fall to the Wizards in disappointing return to Spectrum Center