Miles Bridges added to injury report ahead of matchup vs. Warriors
Miles Bridges' availability for Monday’s game against the Golden State Warriors is now in question. The forward appeared the Charlotte Hornets' updated injury report with an illness, raising concerns about his status.
Jusuf Nurkic, Jeff Peterson's lone trade deadline acquisition, missed time last week wih an illness as well.
Bridges has been one of the Hornets' most consistent contributors of late, averaging 20.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.2 steals over his last 10 games. In his most recent outing, he put up 18 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists. On the season, he’s contributing 19.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game.
This isn’t the first time Bridges has dealt with injury issues this year. He’s already missed 14 games due to a combination of a knee injury and back spasms, and now, his status for Monday is up in the air once again.
Bridges isn’t the only Hornet dealing with injury concerns. Seth Curry also appeared on the latest report with low back tightness, putting him at risk of missing his second consecutive game. While Curry’s role has been limited, his shooting ability remains valuable for a team that ranks in the bottom third of the league in three-point percentage.
With Charlotte facing a Warriors team desperate for wins, Bridges’ availability could be a deciding factor in whether the Hornets can realistically compete on Monday.
