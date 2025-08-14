Kon Knueppel's rating on NBA 2K26 may raise some eyebrows
The Charlotte Hornets have had a strong offseason, but the real headline came on draft night when they grabbed Duke’s Kon Knueppel with the No. 4 overall pick. He wasn’t just the best player left on the board — he might be the guy who helps turn this franchise around.
Knueppel came into the NBA Draft as one of the most well-rounded prospects available. At Duke, he showed he could impact the game on both ends — scoring efficiently, defending multiple positions, and carrying himself with the poise of a veteran.
That’s a big reason the Hornets took him over Rutgers star Ace Bailey, who was ranked ahead of Knueppel on plenty of draft boards.
So far, the early returns look good. Knueppel shined in the Summer League, helping lead Charlotte to its first Summer League championship in franchise history. That performance not only won over Hornets fans but also caught some national attention — even in the video game world.
NBA 2K26 drops in a few months, and Knueppel’s official rookie rating is in: 75 overall, good for fifth among all first-year players. He’s behind Dallas’s Cooper Flagg (82), San Antonio’s Dylan Harper (78), Utah’s Ace Bailey (77), and Philadelphia’s VJ Edgecombe (76).
Seeing Bailey ahead of him might raise some eyebrows, especially since Knueppel went higher in the draft and just had an impressive Summer League. That doesn’t mean he should automatically be rated higher — but you’d think it might count for something.
Knueppel’s case is quite strong.
He’s coming off a freshman season at Duke, where he averaged 14.4 points, four rebounds, 2.7 assists, and a steal per game while shooting 47.9% from the field and 40.6% from beyond the arc. He then followed that up with a steady, confident Summer League performance.
Hornets fans should be excited — he’s the type of player who can step in right away and earn a significant role. If he continues to develop at the same rate, that 75 rating in NBA 2K could climb quickly.
Knueppel might not grab headlines with flashy plays, but he’s precisely the kind of steady, dependable player who can make a real difference for a franchise’s future.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
One thing every Charlotte Hornets starter must improve on in 2025-26
Why should Pat Connaughton make the Hornets opening night roster?
Steve Clifford to leave Hornets, join Phoenix Suns as coaching advisor
Chris Jent leaving Hornets to join Knicks as associate head coach