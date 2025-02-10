LaMelo Ball snubbed from the All-Star Game again
LaMelo Ball was hailed as one of the biggest snubs from the All-Star Game this year. The Charlotte Hornets guard led the Eastern Conference in votes among guards and was one of the top vote-getters overall. He was voted third by his peers, but he still failed to make it in. When an injury to Giannis Antetokounmpo opened the door for an injury replacement, Ball could've been chosen.
Unfortunately, Ball remains a massive snub despite the league having plenty of chances to get him into the game. Trae Young was selected to replace Giannis Antetokounmpo instead of Ball. The game is set to take place on February 16, so there's not much time left for another spot to open up.
The East had a few other snubs as well, including Young, Ball, and Tyrese Maxey. The coaches obviously felt that Young, who leads the league in assists, was the bigger snub than Ball or Maxey, who may both be left on the outside looking in.
Given the fact that Ball was such a popular player in the vote and even his counterparts in the NBA thought he should make the team, it is rather surprising that he's not in the game even after this injury. If there are any other injuries in the next few days or other stars decide they need to rest rather than play in the All-Star Game, the chances that Ball's snub is rectified will grow, but it will of course be with an asterisk.
Ball is averaging 28.0 points per game. He's missed some time with injuries, but that would be fifth in the NBA. He would also be top 10 in assists per game with 7.4. To boot, he's also averaging 5.2 rebounds from his guard spot.
