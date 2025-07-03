The Hornets could give Ryan Kalkbrenner or Sion James a two-way deal
With the NBA offseason being a few days into its roster spots are starting to fill up rapidly. Teams are trying to build out the best roster they can, and in doing so, many players' hopes of remaining in the league dry up.
When it comes to a team like the Charlotte Hornets, they have put themselves in an interesting scenario. The Hornets need to free up roster spots if they plan to roster all four of their draft picks. First-round selections Kon Knueppel and Liam McNeeley are already guaranteed roster spots, but second-round selections Sion James and Ryan Kalkbrenner are not.
In the NBA, first-round picks have fixed salary slots, which both Knueppel and McNeeley have. Second-rounders do not, which allows for the team that drafted them to use the Second-Round Pick Exception. This allows for the contract to be up to four years, and the first year's salary is capped at the minimum for a player with one year of experience. Teams also have the option to give the selection a two-way deal, which is what the Hornets gave KJ Simpson last summer.
Given the Hornets' need for open roster spots, there is a world where one of Sion James and Ryan Kalkbrenner receives a two-way deal. It would be the highest second-round selection ever to receive a two-way deal.
Kalkbrenner's position likely makes him safe from receiving the two-way. The Hornets currently have two other rostered centers, Mason Plumlee and Moussa Diabate, and Kalkbrenner could easily win out the starting job from them. The Hornets need at the center position greatly help his case to make the roster on day one.
With the abundance of guards on the roster, though, it makes James likely to receive the two-way deal. He'd receive significantly more minutes and get a better chance to develop in Greensboro, where in Charlotte, he'd be fighting for minutes in the logjam of guards.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Hornets 2025-26 depth chart: Updated rankings after Spencer Dinwiddie signing
Grading every move the Hornets have made so far this offseason
What are the Hornets doing with all of these guards?
Changing it up: Jeff Peterson is making competitive moves and instilling hope