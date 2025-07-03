Changing it up: Jeff Peterson is making competitive moves and instilling hope
It's been an unpleasant and rather disappointing few years for the Charlotte Hornets, especially last season, when they finished with just 19 wins on the season, marking their third-lowest win total in franchise history.
The Hornets' lack of success has left fans disgruntled, depressed, and disappointed, but it seems maybe things are changing. The reason for that? Hornets President of Basketball Operations for the Charlotte Hornets Jeff Peterson.
Hiring Peterson may have been the best move the Hornets could've made, and that has been proven this off-season. He's been very active in the trade market and in free agency this summer, which has improved the team drastically.
Fans were really excited about the 2025 draft the Hornets had when they drafted four really solid players who are known for competing really hard, while also being high-value character guys.
Kon Knueppel, Liam McNeeley, Sion James, and Ryan Kalkbrenner are all capable players of rotation minutes from the jump, which is exciting since the Hornets have been known to draft players who are known as being "project players."
However, it wasn't just the draft that was successful for the Hornets. Their recent trades have been absolutely great, as they acquired Collin Sexton for Jusuf Nurkic, while somehow getting a pick out of it.
That's simply an incredible trade for multiple factors. For one, the Hornets added more shooting and depth at the guard position with the addition of Sexton. As well, Nurkic wasn't expected to draw any trade interest, especially for positive value, but Peterson found a way to make it happen.
Another move the Hornets recently made was trading away Vasilije Micic for Pat Connaughton and future second-round picks. Micic was never going to play for the Hornets, as he was likely heading overseas.
That only makes this trade better for Charlotte since they netted two picks and a solid veteran/rotational player for him.
Not to mention, the Hornets also brought back Tre Mann, who was an exciting player in the 13 games he appeared in last season. His three-year, $24 million dollar contract was incredible value for the player that Mann is capable of being.
The Mann signing was a fan favorite, as he's one of the most exciting players the team has had in recent years.
As well, with the signing of Spencer Dinwiddie, it's another sign that the Hornets are looking to add veterans to a youthful roster and provide more depth, especially at the guard position, which has been a struggle over the last three years.
With all these acquisitions and picks in mind, Peterson has set the Hornets up for potential success not just for next season, but also for the future.
Peterson has made it clear, he doesn't want the Hornets to have just short-term success, he wants long-term sustainable success and it seems like he's building the perfect team to achieve that.
I doubt he's done making moves, but Hornets fans couldn't be more thrilled to have Peterson in the front office.
The fans have seen too many years of the Hornets sitting back and doing absolutely nothing during the off-season, as other teams continue to improve their roster. However, with Peterson, things are now different in the Queen City.
