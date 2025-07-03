All Hornets

Hornets 2025-26 depth chart: Updated rankings after Spencer Dinwiddie signing

Here's what the Hornets have lined up for next season.

Mar 27, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) dribbles the ball against Orlando Magic guard Cory Joseph (10) in the first quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images
Mar 27, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) dribbles the ball against Orlando Magic guard Cory Joseph (10) in the first quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images
The Charlotte Hornets, perhaps surprisingly, have been just about as active as any other team this offseason. They made four draft picks, brought in two players by trade, and signed three free agents. How does everything look now that they're (probably) done for the offseason?

Here's an updated depth chart projection.

Hornets new depth chart

PG

SG

SF

PF

C

LaMelo Ball

Kon Knueppel

Brandon Miller

Miles Bridges

Mason Plumlee

Collin Sexton

Tre Mann

Josh Green

Tidjane Salaun

Moussa Diabate

Spencer Dinwiddie

Pat Connaughton

DaQuan Jeffries

Grant Williams*

Ryan Kalkbrenner

KJ Simpson

Josh Okogie

Liam McNeeley

Nick Smith Jr.

Sion James

As you can see, there is a plethora of guards. No one in any of the first three columns, so PG, SG, and SF, is taller than 6'7", so they can all play the one, two, or three. It gives them versatility, but it does leave them fairly thin on the frontcourt side of things.

Grant Williams will probably pass Tidjane Salaun as the backup power forward once he's healthy. He tore his ACL last season and will be out for a little bit at the start of 2025. Mason Plumlee is likely to be the default starting center for a while, but don't be surprised if either Diabate or Kalkbrenner quickly replaces him in the lineup.

Shooting guard has been Brandon Miller's spot alongside LaMelo Ball, but since Kon Knueppel is two inches shorter than Miller, he slides into the shooting guard spot with Miller taking the small forward role. Ball is taller, too, but Knueppel is not a primary ball handler.

Behind Ball and Knueppel are a host of players who can play the one or the two. Dinwiddie, Mann, and Sexton can all be used in lineups at either spot, giving the Hornets a ton of options in the backcourt. Even McNeeley could take some minutes at the two, though he's 6'7" and fits better as the three with how the roster is constructed. Sion James is the same way, but he's unlikely to crack the NBA rotation for a while.

This is subject to change, and it's not an official depth chart. That five-man starting lineup should be accurate once Knueppel is up to speed and everyone's healthy, but the parts behind them will likely change a ton. This may not even be the final roster, too, as they have a glut of guards they might use to trade for a legitimate big. Josh Okogie and Nick Smith Jr. feel like probable castoffs, and Conaughton might be somewhere else soon, too.

