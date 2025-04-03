The Hornets have two more injuries to deal with following loss to Indiana
Do you believe in curses? Well, if you hadn't before, you might start if you've watched the Charlotte Hornets' bout with the injury bug over the last three seasons. Just when you think the waters have calmed to some degree, another injury pops up.
In the case of last night's game against the Indiana Pacers, the Hornets watched two players leave the game and not return to the floor. Josh Green left with shoulder soreness, while Damion Baugh landed awkwardly after driving the ball to the basket and was helped off the floor and down the tunnel. Details of the injury were not disclosed, but it appears to be a lower-body issue.
An update on his status will be provided Thursday evening when the team reveals their initial injury report for Friday's game against the Sacramento Kings.
Green had been held out for the team's game against New Orleans due to the shoulder and was listed on the injury report for Utah with that designation, but did end up playing. He was absent from the injury report heading into last night's game, meaning they felt confident he wouldn't have any issues.
Here is where the injury appeared to have occurred.
The Hornets and Kings will tip things off tomorrow night at 7 p.m. ET in Charlotte. You can catch the action on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Buy or Sell: Analyzing key Hornets players' stock heading into offseason
Latest Bleacher Report mock draft sees Hornets land 'well-rounded' prospect
LaMelo Ball undergoes successful right ankle and right wrist surgery
Has Mark Williams earned a contract extension with the Hornets?