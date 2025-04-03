All Hornets

The Hornets have two more injuries to deal with following loss to Indiana

The injury list continues to get longer for the Charlotte Hornets.

Schuyler Callihan

Mar 7, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Josh Green (10) reacts during the third quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
Do you believe in curses? Well, if you hadn't before, you might start if you've watched the Charlotte Hornets' bout with the injury bug over the last three seasons. Just when you think the waters have calmed to some degree, another injury pops up.

In the case of last night's game against the Indiana Pacers, the Hornets watched two players leave the game and not return to the floor. Josh Green left with shoulder soreness, while Damion Baugh landed awkwardly after driving the ball to the basket and was helped off the floor and down the tunnel. Details of the injury were not disclosed, but it appears to be a lower-body issue.

An update on his status will be provided Thursday evening when the team reveals their initial injury report for Friday's game against the Sacramento Kings.

Green had been held out for the team's game against New Orleans due to the shoulder and was listed on the injury report for Utah with that designation, but did end up playing. He was absent from the injury report heading into last night's game, meaning they felt confident he wouldn't have any issues.

Here is where the injury appeared to have occurred.

The Hornets and Kings will tip things off tomorrow night at 7 p.m. ET in Charlotte. You can catch the action on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast.

Schuyler Callihan
schuylercallihan(at)gmail.com  Twitter:@Callihan_ Schuyler Callihan is the lead publisher of Mountaineers Now, All Panthers, and All Hornets on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. He took over publishing duties of All Panthers in 2020 and wanted to expand his professional coverage in the Queen City by running the operations at All Hornets. Schuyler attended Bethany College in Bethany, West Virginia before finishing up his schooling at Alamance Community College in Graham, North Carolina. The Wheeling, West Virginia native made the move to North Carolina in 2015 and has been in Charlotte since 2021.

