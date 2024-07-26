The King of Queen City: It Doesn't Have to Be LaMelo Ball vs. Brandon Miller
Oftentimes we get caught up into who the face of the franchise is or whose team it is anytime two young players land in the same spot.
LaMelo Ball was viewed as the face of the team during his first three years in the league, but with his injury history and the emergence of Brandon Miller, things have changed.
Miller, by most, is now the future of this Charlotte Hornets team. It's easy to understand why many think that way following the phenomenal rookie campaign he just had. But it doesn't have to be LaMelo vs. Brandon. The two can and will co-exist, it can be their team.
Seth Partnow recently explained on ESPN's The Lowe Post why he's unsure if they can.
“I think there are some players that if they’re on the team, the team plays like them. Like, until he aged out of a starting level, a Russell Westbrook team played like a Russell Westbrook team. A LeBron team plays like a LeBron team. And I think for a team that has LaMelo Ball is going to play like a LaMelo Ball team as long as he has the offensive keys. That’s why I think if you were to sort of turn over to go somwehere else, maybe play a more standard NBA style of offense…More ball movement, less as you say the highlight passes and the pull-up thirty footers.”
Personally, I don't see ball movement being an issue. LaMelo is as unselfish as it gets and is always looks to move it and push the ball up the floor. Will the pull-up thirty footers always be a staple of his career? I don't think so. It won't completely go away, but the older and more experienced he gets, he'll understand when it's the right and wrong time to do so. And for Miller to reach his max potential, he's going to need a point who can find ways to get him the ball creatively.
As far as the front office is concerned, they have no desire to break up the star-studded duo. They believe the future of the franchise is in their hands.
