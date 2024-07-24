Charlotte Hornets 2024-25 Win Total Over/Under Revealed
Sportsbooks have released the first set of over/under regular season win totals ahead of the 2024-25 season. The Charlotte Hornets win total is officially listed at 29.5 wins, down two from last season's pre-season over/under of 31.5. The Hornets eventually finished 10 games under their previous line with only 21 wins following a season long injury crisis.
The Hornets have finished under their projected win total for the past two seasons, after finishing over the two seasons before that.- James Plowright
According to Draft Kings Sportsbook, Charlotte's win total of 29.5 ranks 23rd in the NBA ahead of; Brooklyn (19.5), Washington (21.5), Portland (22.5), Detroit (24.5), Utah (28.5) and Chicago (28.5). They are projected to finish 11th in the Eastern conference, outisde of the play-in position. By looking at Draft Kings Sportsbook, it appears the Hornets "Over" has already received a lot of action with odds of -125, whereas the over has odds of +105.
Analysis
Charlotte's win total reducing by two wins from last year will be due to two main factors. Firstly, the Hornets clearly signalled a rebuild since last season trading away Rozier and Washington. They have continued to make moves focused on future draft compensation, keeping one eye on their 2025 lottery protected 1st round pick owed to San Antonio. Secondly, key starters LaMelo Ball and Mark Williams have been labelled as "Injury prone" after missing large amounts of time the past two seasons.
However, despite trading away Rozier and Washington, the Hornets play actually improved following the trade deadline until further injuries kicked in. Could Sportsbooks be underestimating Charlotte's young core with it's new influx of veterans and a new coach in Charles Lee? I would lean over, but have learned not to always assume better health than the season before.
