The perfect center the Hornets should target for LaMelo Ball at the trade deadline
The Charlotte Hornets are trying to figure out how to get their young roster into a position to contend for the playoffs. They haven't had a taste of the playoffs since Kemba Walker was the point guard.
LaMelo Ball has made the play-in before, but he hasn't actually made the postseason. Charlotte has one hole that they have to fill on the roster to make sure they make the playoffs, though.
After trading Mark Williams, the Hornets don't have a viable starting center. This is why they need to make a move at the trade deadline for Jarrett Allen.
Allen is the perfect center to fit the Hornets. He is someone who can still score in the low-post while also catching lobs from Ball. He is also a solid rim-protector, as well.
Ball needs a center who can play at a faster tempo and who can roll to the rim with authority. Allen checks both of those boxes. Cleveland has been unsure about him, too.
There have been rumors that the Cavaliers could be looking to move on from him. If they don't play very well before the trade deadline, the Hornets should try to make a move to bring him to Charlotte.
Any trade for a good starting center won't come cheap. Charlotte has enough assets to make any trade worthwhile. They could even overpay for Allen, and it might still be a smart move.
The Hornets need a better starting center
Even if the Hornets look for a different center, almost anyone would be better than the ones they have right now. Moussa Diabate is not ready to be a starting center in the NBA.
Adding Allen could give the Hornets a shot to not just make the play-in, but they could actually make the playoffs in a weakened Eastern Conference with him on the roster.
The Cavaliers fancy themselves as title contenders, so they will only move on from Allen if they are convinced that they can improve their roster in other areas and move Evan Mobley to center. To make a deal happen, it's going to take a player (or two) and draft capital.
