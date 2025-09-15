All Hornets

What are the chances each Charlotte Hornets draftee makes an All-Rookie team?

Analyzing the potential of each rookie to earn an accolade in year one.

The city of Charlotte was abuzz when Jeff Peterson made four selections in the 2025 NBA Draft. After weeks of trade speculation about the three selections the Hornets owned heading into draft day, Peterson did swing a deal...that added another 2025 draft pick to his arsenal.

Ten players get named to the NBA's All-Rookie teams, and Charlotte has four bites at the apple. Let's break down the chances that Kon Knueppel, Liam McNeeley, Sion James, and Ryan Kalkbrenner have of earning the accolade.

Kon Knueppel - 70%

Charlotte Hornets guard Kon Knueppel (7) competes against the Dallas Mavericks
You'd hope that a top-four overall pick makes an All-Rookie team with ease, right?

The major question mark for Kon is his role as a rookie. If he starts alongside LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller, he should be a lock. Knueppel is going to rack up counting stats by crashing the glass, feeding Charlotte's stars, and feasting off the looks they create if he is the starting two guard.

If he comes off the bench? There will be some serious question marks about his ability to rack up the kind of numbers that would lend themselves to an All-Rookie nod.

Because I believe Knueppel will start for the majority of the season, I find myself pretty bullish on his chances of becoming the first Hornet since Brandon Miller to be named All-Rookie.

Ryan Kalkbrenner - 35%

Charlotte Hornets center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) looks on during the game against the Philadelphia 76ers
Again - it all comes down to Kalkbrenner's role.

There is a clear pathway to minutes for the second-round pick. Kalkbrenner is projected as the third center on Charlotte's depth chart behind the undersized, yet active, Moussa Diabate, and 35-year-old Mason Plumlee.

If either Diabate or Plumlee prove ineffective, Kalkbrenner will get a shot to do what he does best: protect the rim and finish around it on offense. That simplified role will lead to some gaudy numbers that voters who don't watch the Hornets on a nightly basis will be drawn to.

Liam McNeeley - 15%

Liam McNeeley arrives before the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center
McNeeley is a true wild card.

There is a world where Charlotte embraces their youth movement and McNeeley plays a serious role alongside Ball, Miller, Knueppel, Kalkbrenner, and company in the Hornets' main rotation. There is also a world in which he stays buried behind Miller, Miles Bridges, Josh Green, and Tidjane Salaün and fails to make a noteworthy impact as a rookie.

I'm leaning towards the latter being the case, although I will continue to buy stock in McNeeley as a long-term asset no matter how his rookie year pans out.

Sion James - 3%

Duke Blue Devils guard Sion James (14) reacts after a play against the Houston Cougars
The wise philosopher Kevin Garnett said once: "ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE!" which is why I refuse to put James' percentage at zero.

However, James is unlikely to play meaningful minutes in Charlotte outside of garbage time or in specialty defensive settings. James as a Lu Dort ceiling, but he's a long ways from fully actualizing it.

