There might be one thing to worry about with Hornets rookie Kon Knueppel
The Charlotte Hornets have had two major problems over the last couple of seasons: perimeter defense and shooting. Kon Knueppel, the shiny new toy the Hornets picked up with the fourth overall pick, will fill one of those needs, but he won't help the other.
Knueppel is a true sharpshooter, and he even has flashed some playmaking skills in both college and Summer League. What he hasn't really flashed is lockdown defense, which could end up being problematic in the Hornets starting lineup.
Kon Knueppel's defense might be a concern for Charlotte
This is not a criticism of Kon Knueppel. For what it's worth, he seems to have the effort and defensive intensity that the rest of the Hornets' perimeter players do not have. He will at least try, and he will definitely be a slight improvement from either LaMelo Ball or Brandon Miller.
The problem is that the bar is on the floor there. And, Knueppel is theoretically replacing Charlotte's best perimeter defender in the lineup. Josh Green was by no means a defensive specialist, but he was the best perimeter defender the Hornets had in their starting lineup.
Replacing him with Knueppel means the offense will improve, but the defense might suffer. Unfortunately, that's not good news for the Hornets, who've long had a bad defense.
The silver lining might be that Moussa Diabate ends up starting at the center spot, and he's the best defender on the roster right now (with Ryan Kalkbrenner being so unknown, at least). He can clean up some of the messes, but he's undersized and is not a Defensive Player of the Year-level stopper.
There will still only be so much he alone can do, which is why starting Knueppel over Green might have some slight, unintended consequences. Knueppel is highly likely to make up for it with his offensive skillset, but it is something to consider.
He's a shooter, and he was drafted to provide spacing for Ball and Miller, so it's not really fair to hold him to a lack of elite defense, but with how the Hornets' lineup projects, that is going to be a major concern, and it's maybe why it stings so bad that the Philadelphia 76ers nabbed VJ Edgecombe before Charlotte could.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
What are the chances each Charlotte Hornets draftee makes an All-Rookie team?
Photos of newly renovated Hornets home Spectrum Center revealed
NBA analyst provides brutal assessment of Charlotte Hornets' lineup
This season could be make or break for Miles Bridges' Hornets career