All Hornets

Three Charlotte Hornets who could miss the start of training camp

While one is a guarantee, there has not been many updates on the other two.

Owen O'Connor

Jan 12, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jan 12, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Injuries suck.

Heartbreaking injuries felt like they were at an all-time high last season. Damian Lillard tore his Achilles in the first round of the playoffs after a miraculous return from blood clots. Jayson Tatum tore his Achilles in the second round of the playoffs while in the midst of arguably one of his best games ever. Tyrese Haliburton tore his Achilles in Game Seven of the NBA Finals.

While the Charlotte Hornets did not lose anyone to a torn achilles, their entire season was derailed by countless injuries. The squad trotted out nearly fifty different starting lineups, and you could count on one hand the amount of games the starting five was able to play together.

While most of the roster is healed, not everybody is 100%, yet.

Josh Green

Charlotte Hornets guard Josh Green (10) passes against LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) during the first half at Intuit Dom
Mar 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Josh Green (10) passes against LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) during the first half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

After undergoing left shoulder surgery in June, Josh Green is expected to miss the beginning of training camp, as first reported by Rod Boone of The Charlotte Observer. After the surgery was announced by the team, it was also added that he is expected to be out indefinitely, though, would make a full recovery.

Josh suffered the shoulder injury towards the end of last season, which held him out seven of the final nine games.

In his fifth year in the league and first with the Hornets, the Australian forward averaged 7.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.6 assists across 68 games, starting in 67 of them. He added a career high 1.1 steals last season, while shooting 39.1% from three, the second highest mark of his career.

With the Hornets' added pieces this offseason, Green is expected to take a step down from his previous role as a starter with the squad. He'll be an extremely viable piece off the bench for the team, and his presence as a 3&D player will continue to be useful in Charles Lee's system.

Grant Williams

Charlotte Hornets forward Grant Williams (2), who is recovering from his ACL repair, is seen during pre game warm ups
Jan 29, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Grant Williams (2), who is recovering from his ACL repair, is seen during pre game warm ups against the Brooklyn Nets at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Through the first 16 games of last season, Grant Williams was starting to look like he was going to have a career year. He was averaging career highs in points, rebounds, assists, blocks, and steals, and was an important piece to Charles Lee's rotation.

When a gruesome injury in a November game against the Bucks was revealed to be a torn ACL, it was heartbreaking to see that Williams' career year would be cut short.

There have not been many updates on Williams' health, but there have been several videos that point to rehab going well for the former Vol.

It's still unlikely at this point that Williams is able to get cleared for training camp, but a November return seems likely given his progression in rehab.

Brandon Miller

Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) reacts after making a basket against the Phoenix Suns during the second half at
Jan 12, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) reacts after making a basket against the Phoenix Suns during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Brandon Miller missed the final couple of months of last season with a torn scapholunate ligament in his shooting wrist. It was a disappointing end to Miller's year, who was starting to look like he was figuring things out in his second year with the squad.

Like Williams, there have not been many updates on Miller's health. During exit interviews, it was a primary topic from everybody that he was a "couple of months" away from being healthy. There has not been much added news about Miller's return to play, but he told Hornets On SI yesterday that his main goal is to continue working this preseason to heal up fully, and be able to help the Hornets start winning some games.

- MORE STORES FROM HORNETS ON SI -

LaMelo Ball’s spot in new point guard rankings might surprise Hornets fans

Brandon Miller opens up on return to new-look Hornets

Hornets star Brandon Miller discusses new tuition scholarship program

De'Aaron Fox's massive contract extension makes LaMelo Ball's deal look like a bargain

Published
Owen O'Connor
OWEN O'CONNOR

A Boston native and product of Elon University, Owen brings a fresh perspective to the Charlotte sports scene. He joined Charlotte Hornets On SI in 2024, providing in-depth coverage of all areas of the organization, from the draft, free agency, trades, and on scene at games.

Home/News