Three Charlotte Hornets who could miss the start of training camp
Injuries suck.
Heartbreaking injuries felt like they were at an all-time high last season. Damian Lillard tore his Achilles in the first round of the playoffs after a miraculous return from blood clots. Jayson Tatum tore his Achilles in the second round of the playoffs while in the midst of arguably one of his best games ever. Tyrese Haliburton tore his Achilles in Game Seven of the NBA Finals.
While the Charlotte Hornets did not lose anyone to a torn achilles, their entire season was derailed by countless injuries. The squad trotted out nearly fifty different starting lineups, and you could count on one hand the amount of games the starting five was able to play together.
While most of the roster is healed, not everybody is 100%, yet.
Josh Green
After undergoing left shoulder surgery in June, Josh Green is expected to miss the beginning of training camp, as first reported by Rod Boone of The Charlotte Observer. After the surgery was announced by the team, it was also added that he is expected to be out indefinitely, though, would make a full recovery.
Josh suffered the shoulder injury towards the end of last season, which held him out seven of the final nine games.
In his fifth year in the league and first with the Hornets, the Australian forward averaged 7.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.6 assists across 68 games, starting in 67 of them. He added a career high 1.1 steals last season, while shooting 39.1% from three, the second highest mark of his career.
With the Hornets' added pieces this offseason, Green is expected to take a step down from his previous role as a starter with the squad. He'll be an extremely viable piece off the bench for the team, and his presence as a 3&D player will continue to be useful in Charles Lee's system.
Grant Williams
Through the first 16 games of last season, Grant Williams was starting to look like he was going to have a career year. He was averaging career highs in points, rebounds, assists, blocks, and steals, and was an important piece to Charles Lee's rotation.
When a gruesome injury in a November game against the Bucks was revealed to be a torn ACL, it was heartbreaking to see that Williams' career year would be cut short.
There have not been many updates on Williams' health, but there have been several videos that point to rehab going well for the former Vol.
It's still unlikely at this point that Williams is able to get cleared for training camp, but a November return seems likely given his progression in rehab.
Brandon Miller
Brandon Miller missed the final couple of months of last season with a torn scapholunate ligament in his shooting wrist. It was a disappointing end to Miller's year, who was starting to look like he was figuring things out in his second year with the squad.
Like Williams, there have not been many updates on Miller's health. During exit interviews, it was a primary topic from everybody that he was a "couple of months" away from being healthy. There has not been much added news about Miller's return to play, but he told Hornets On SI yesterday that his main goal is to continue working this preseason to heal up fully, and be able to help the Hornets start winning some games.
