Brandon Miller's timeline to return to the Charlotte Hornets is murky
Brandon Miller's injury recovery is arguably the storyline to follow for the Charlotte Hornets this summer. The second-year superstar injured his wrist in a January win against the Utah Jazz and was promptly ruled out for the season following a surgical procedure.
Before his unfortunate injury, Miller was steadily improving on his outstanding rookie campaign. His averages of 21.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.6 assists were all up from his first-year averages (17.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.4 assists), but more importantly it looked like the game was beginning to slow down for him.
A 38-point outburst in an overtime win against the Detroit Pistons was the apex of Miller's season, and for Jeff Peterson and Charles Lee, Charlotte's two lead decision makers, it was hopefully a glimmer of the limitless upside Miller possesses.
However, Lee, Peterson, and Miller himself, have no clue when that upside will have its next shot to be unlocked.
Miller is still 'a few months away'
During Monday's exit interviews, the aforementioned trio of Lee, Peterson, and Miller, were unable to define a clear timeline for the second overall pick in 2024's return. The company line revolved around the words 'a few months,'
Those words can mean a couple of things. A few months as in before Summer League when the team will likely reunite for work outs? A few months as in September for training camp? A few months as in November or December? Jeff Peterson mentioned training camp as a goal, but that seems lofty.
Miller's specific procedure is fairly unprecedented. Multiple NBA players, Jaylen Brown and Bradley Beal most notably, tore the scapholunate ligament in their non-shooting wrist. Miller, unfortunately, tore the ligament in his dominant hand.
The good news? Miller has already had three months to develop his left hand, as seen on the floor before home games at the Spectrum Center.
The bad news? Miller is coming back from a rare injury for NBA players and we have no clue when he'll be back to full strength.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Mark Williams is unsure of his future with the Charlotte Hornets
Looking back at DaQuan Jeffries' first season as a Hornet
LaMelo Ball gives opinion on Charles Lee after first year as the Hornets head coach
5 pending free agents in the NBA playoffs that could help the Hornets