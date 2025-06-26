Three Hornets players who were most negatively affected on first night of the NBA Draft
The first night of the NBA Draft was a very eventful one for the Charlotte Hornets. The Hornets added Kon Knueppel and Liam McNeeley through the draft and made a shocking move by trading Mark Williams, which all occurred in one night.
Additionally, the Hornets also hold two second-round picks with the 33rd and 34th selections, which could also have a significant impact on their plans. The draft night decisions by the Hornets certainly played a significant role in the future of some Hornets players on the roster.
Here are three players who came out as losers after the first night of the NBA draft.
No. 1: Nick Smith Jr.
Nick Smith Jr. was someone who I thought would be negatively impacted by the draft after the lottery results a month ago, and now I've concluded that what I thought turned out to be true.
After the Hornets selected Knueppel, it's hard to see Smith cracking the rotation, especially with a healthy Tre Mann and Brandon Miller. He started the majority of the games after the All-Star break, but that was only because Miller and Mann were injured.
He isn't a bad player; in fact, he's very young and is talented, but his role and fit with this team have diminished, and it will be much more difficult to develop where he is currently.
I just don't see a world where he plays over Miller, Mann, or Josh Green, which leaves his future with Charlotte in serious question.
No. 2: Seth Curry
It's been such a surreal story to have Seth Curry playing in the Queen City, while his dad, Dell Curry, commentates his games, but that story may be coming to an end. Seth will be an unrestricted free agent this summer, and with the Hornets adding two more guards to the roster, his future remains to be seen.
Seth has been such an incredible pickup for the Hornets in his two seasons with the team. He's been a great veteran on-and-off the floor, but with the roster expanding with four potential new players from the draft, the Hornets might not have enough room to re-sign the veteran.
Plus, it may be time for Seth to go to a team where he can compete for a championship, instead of being a part of the Hornets' third string.
No. 3: Josh Okogie
Josh Okogie is someone who I thought was in jeopardy of losing a roster spot before the draft, but now I may be even more convinced. The Hornets, like I previously mentioned, could be bringing in four solid players from the draft, which makes their roster much tighter.
The Hornets have until June 30th to waive Okogie or else his contract becomes fully guaranteed. Now, will they do so? Maybe not, but that doesn't rule out trading him.
Okogie's role with the team may be diminished anyway with everyone healthy, and then on top of that, you add two guard/forward players that shoot at a high level, it's hard to see him carving out a consistent role in the Queen City.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
What does drafting Kon Knueppel mean for Josh Green?
Grading the pick: Hornets add another promising scorer in Liam McNeeley
Grade the trade: Hornets get impressive return by shipping Mark Williams to Suns
Grade the pick: Hornets make the 'safe' call by selecting Kon Knueppel