Three steps for the Hornets to be playing meaningful basketball in April next year
The Detroit Pistons were 14-68. They suffered a 28-game losing streak. One year later, they are the 6th seed in the Eastern Conference, in a 1-1 series with the New York Knicks.
This is the hope that Charlotte Hornets fans have for their team next season. The team went 19-63, finishing second to last in the Eastern Conference. They are tied for the top odds in an extremely loaded draft class, and have money to spend in free agency.
If they want to end the longest postseason drought in the NBA, what will the steps they need to take to get there?
Staying Healthy
It's so much easier said than done, but the Hornets just need injury luck to fall in their favor. The core four of Mark Williams, Brandon Miller, LaMelo Ball, and Miles Bridges have played only eight total games together over their last two seasons. They went 4-4 in those matchups, with one win being over the eventual NBA Champion, Boston Celtics.
The Hornets lost Grant Williams, Tre Mann, LaMelo Ball, and Brandon Miller to season-ending injuries all at some point during the season. Mark Williams did not play the first quarter of the season, and Josh Okogie missed a month and a half. Those six players alone when healthy add wins to this Hornets squad.
With LaMelo alone in the lineup, the squad went 16-31. Without him, 3-32. The Hornets will need a healthy season from LaMelo if they want to make the jump into the postseason, but it's not just him.
The Buzz were 6-10 with Grant Williams in the lineup, which is roughly a 31-win pace. With Tre Mann, it was 6-7, a 38-win pace that would have placed them in the play-in tournament.
A fully healthy season is extremely important, arguably the MOST important if the Hornets want to be playing into mid-April next year.
A Strong Free Agency
The Pistons had an extremely strong free agency last season, adding key role players such as Tobias Harris and Malik Beasley. The Hornets are obviously in a better situation from a roster standpoint than the Pistons were, but that does not mean they should not sign some names in free agency.
There are three names of interest for the team that could come in and make an immediate impact:
Luke Kennard, G/F
Kennard always finds a way to get himself open. He's always moving, and almost never sits in the same spot for an entire possession. He creates shots for himself when the ball is in his hand, and when it's not, he gets back-screens set for him to be able to get an open shot.
Kennard's off-ball movement on offense, as well as his shooting ability, would be another part of the puzzle that Charles Lee has been putting together. The team has plenty of shooters, but with LaMelo Ball, it's never enough. When Mark Williams is on the court, the team needs the other four players to all be capable shooters.
I wrote in an earlier article about how Kennard would be able to fit in Charlotte. Kennard had a down season scoring-wise, but was still amongst the 96th percentile (43%) of three-point shooters. He would be a similar addition to Malik Beasley in Detroit, finding an elite shooter who can play in a sixth-man role.
Jake LaRavia, F
He brings good positional size and solid defensive chops to marry his elite shooting at the wing position. LaRavia stands at 6'7" and his individual steal rate was among the best at his position in limited minutes this season. He isn't an all-world wing stopper, but LaRavia has a plus wingspan and is adept at playing in the gaps off-ball.
Wrote Matt Alquiza, in an evaluation of how LaRavia would fit in Charlotte. LaRavia would be a positive on the offensive side of the ball, shooting 43% from three this season. He would be used as a primary shooter, as he struggles to be able to get the ball to the rim. He's a quality defender, and like Kennard, is extremely smart with his hands-on defense.
Ty Jerome, G/F
Oh yeah, let's talk about it.
Ty Jerome is coming off the best season of his pro career, where he was third in the Sixth Man of the Year race. Jerome averaged 12.5 points on 51.6% from the field and 43.9% from three, all three being career highs. He helped the Cavaliers reach 64 wins this season, capturing the number one seed in the East.
So, with all that in mind, why would he leave for the Hornets?
Cleveland is projected to be in the second apron next season, and can offer him around $14 million a season for a one to two-year contract. If Ty loves Cleveland enough to take a discount, you take your loss.
However...
Jerome is at his peak value right now, and there is a chance that money may never be higher for him. Signing a deal elsewhere, such as Charlotte, could also give him the opportunity to start, which the Cavs cannot offer.
There is a world where he won't be able to find a starter role here, though.
Cooper Flagg
This is that world.
If the Hornets land the number one overall selection in June's draft, they will select Duke Blue Devils superstar Cooper Flagg. Flagg is viewed as a franchise-altering prospect, a talent that comes around every few years.
If inserted into the lineup, not only does the Hornets' win projection go up, but so does their national TV games, marketability, etc. Flagg would start at the four position and be another dynamic scorer added to a lineup with multiple dynamic scorers already.
It's too exciting to even think about, and the entire state of North Carolina is praying that the ping pong balls fall in favor of the purple and teal in only a few weeks.
