NBA Free Agency: Could Luke Kennard fit into the Hornets' rotation next season?
As the Charlotte Hornets offseason is in its infancy, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson is tasked with building the roster for the next season.
The upcoming free agency class is not exactly strong, but there are plenty of quality role players that the Hornets can add to boost the roster.
One that comes to mind? Memphis Grizzlies wing Luke Kennard.
Kennard, 28, is in his eighth season out of Duke University. He's played with three teams: the Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Clippers, and now Memphis Grizzlies.
Kennard's strength is his shooting. The wing has shot 43.8% on his career, and has never shot below 39% in a single season. He saw a decline in scoring in 2024, but what could he bring to the Hornets next season?
2024-25 Luke Kennard
Shooting
Kennard shot 43.3% from three on the year, which is in the 96th percentile amongst players. He shot 63.1% in true shooting, which is the 89th percentile.
Kennard always finds a way to get himself open. He's always moving, and almost never sits in the same spot for an entire possession. He creates shots for himself when the ball is in his hand, and when it's not, he gets back-screens set for him to be able to get an open shot.
Kennard's off-ball movement on offense, as well as his shooting ability, would be another part of the puzzle that Charles Lee has been putting together. The team has plenty of shooters, but with LaMelo Ball, it's never enough. When Mark Williams is on the court, the team needs the other four players to all be capable shooters.
Okogie, DaQuan, Green, and Grant all can shoot. That being said, they are not consistent knockdown shooters like Kennard is. His shooting prowess would give another threat to the Hornets' offense, one that c
Playmaking
Kennard averaged 3.8 assists this year, the second highest mark of his career.
Luke is not a five, six assist level playmaker, but that does not mean he is not a good passer. Kennard has extremely good IQ on the offensive side of the ball, and consistently makes the right reads. Even when he is open from three, if there is a player with a better open shot to the left of him, he'll make the read.
Kennard can play with the ball in his hands. His pick-and-roll game with Zach Edey, Jay Huff, and Jaren Jackson Jr was impressive, and he made the right play almost every single time.
Kennard being able to play with the ball in his hands would help the Hornets' offense tremendously. Outside of Brandon Miller, none of the other wings are able to play as a primary ball-handler. Kennard could add that to this offseason by allowing Miller and Ball to play off-ball, which could take pressure off of them having the ball in their hands nearly every possession.
Defense
Luke averaged 0.8 steals on the year, a career high in that mark.
Kennard's defense is poor, which has resulted in the former Blue Devil being out of the Grizzlies' playoff rotation. He struggles with keeping players in front of him, and when a pick is set on him, it's almost a guarantee that the opposing team will get an open shot.
There is one positive takeaway from Kennard on defense: his hands.
He’s extremely smart with his hands, which resulted in a career high in steals this season, and had multiple games with 3+ steals. He is consistently in the passing lanes, poking the ball free and causing mayhem. Though he may never be a strong or capable defender, putting him around stronger defensive wings such as Josh Okogie, Grant Williams, and Brandon Miller may help hide his defensive liabilities.
