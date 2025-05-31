Three things the Hornets must do to maximize LaMelo Ball's potential in Charlotte
The national media has been trying to push LaMelo Ball out of Charlotte since the day he was drafted here.
Some of that is because the Hornets and Ball have lacked success ever since making the play-in tournament the first two seasons of his career. The other reason is simply because the media doesn't like having a superstar like Ball in a small market like Charlotte.
Now, Ball isn't perfect in this situation, as he's had unfortunate luck with injuries that have cost the Hornets the past three seasons. He hasn't played over 50 games in any of his last three seasons, which has been something that has become quite a concern for most fans.
Some have questioned if it's even worth keeping him, since he's only appeared in 105 out of the 246 possible games since the beginning of the 2022-2023 season. However, I do believe it's worth keeping the 23-year-old.
The injuries are something that are definitely a major concern with Ball, but the two postseason surgeries with his ankle and wrist should help him get back to full health.
However, outside of the injuries, there are other factors surrounding the team that need to be addressed for Ball to reach his full potential with the Hornets. Let's take a look at them.
No. 1 - Add veteran talent surrounding the core
The Hornets have lacked veteran talent ever since Ball was drafted to Charlotte in 2020. The Hornets had Terry Rozier and Gordon Hayward as "the veterans," but they never really lived up to that.
In fact, Bismack Biyombo and Isaiah Thomas might've been the best veterans the Hornets have had since then, which isn't ideal. You could add Taj Gibson into that list as well, but all three of them weren't making that huge of an impact on the floor.
The Hornets need to add players around the core of Ball and Brandon Miller, who have playoff experience and can be a mentor for Ball and the rest of the team, while still contributing on the floor and not just being at the end of the bench.
Whether it's through free agency or through a trade, the Hornets need to address the lack of veterans on the team. Some of the best point guards ever had a mentor alongside them who offered them veteran leadership.
No. 2 - Address the lack of three-point shooters + perimeter/interior defenders
Both of these aspects have been prevalent issues for quite some time. The Hornets have been one of the worst shooting teams ever since the 2021-2022 season, and they haven't done much to solve that problem.
Ball is one of the best passers in the NBA, but never gets awarded with the assists he deserves, due to the fact of the players he's been passing the ball to are simply not reliable three-point shooters.
If you look at teams like the Pacers, Thunder, or any of the successful teams this season with star point guards, they have great shooters alongside them to maximize their potential. That is exactly what Ball needs to turn the Hornets around.
Brandon Miller, Tre Mann, Grant Williams, Josh Green and Seth Curry are the best shooters the Hornets have on their team and who knows if Seth or Tre will even be on the team next season.
Not only do the Hornets lack shooters, but they also lack the identity of hard-nosed defenders. Players like Josh Green, Josh Okogie, and Grant Williams are what you would call good defenders, but that's really all the Hornets have.
Although Miles Bridges has taken a positive step defensively, the Hornets simply need to add more players who are physical defenders. In the NBA playoffs, physicality is very prevalent, and if you're the Hornets, you need to realize you need players who are willing to be physical and get stops on the defensive end.
Ball and Miller are both looking to improve on the defensive end and what could really help them is having top-tier defenders alongside them.
The interior defense was another struggle point this past season, as Mark Williams wasn't as tenacious as he was in his rookie season. He got more physical as the season went on, but teams were attacking the Hornets' interior with ease.
If the Hornets don't trust him defensively they'll be stuck with no other choice, but to trade him for someone that will hold the interior down.
No. 3 - A big man that can shoot the three-ball efficiently
Another aspect that could truly expand Ball's game to the next level would be to have a stretch five that's not a small-ball situation like with Grant Williams for some games this past season.
The Hornets have been waiting for Mark Williams to develop a jumper, and it's unknown when or if that will ever happen. Coach Lee mentioned they expect him to unleash that part of his game at some point next season, which could be a game-changer, but who knows if that will even be the case.
A lot of times, opposing teams aren't dragged outside of the paint since the Hornets don't have a player at the center position who can shoot the three-ball. The new age of basketball has players at the center position shooting threes more consistently than ever.
For example, if you look at the Hawks with Onyeka Okongwu, ever since he figured out how to shoot from downtown, it helped expand the other players on the team and especially Trae Young.
The Hornets either need to have Mark Williams spend the entire off-season focusing on that part of his game or acquire someone who can, even if it's someone who comes off the bench.
If the Hornets can fix these aspects surrounding the team then it could truly change everything for the future of this team. Not only for Ball's success with the team, but also the media perception, and the overall team success that could come from it.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
A steal of a deal? How the Miles Bridges contract is panning out for the Hornets
Could Moussa Diabate push for the starting center spot over Mark Williams?
Hornets, Trail Blazers swap key playmakers and draft picks in mock trade
NBA free agency: New York Knicks veteran guard would be a perfect fit for Hornets