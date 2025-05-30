Could Moussa Diabate push for the starting center spot over Mark Williams?
Three.
The Charlotte Hornets have three starting caliber centers on their roster, which is an issue most teams would like to have. Mark Williams, Jusuf Nurkic, and Moussa Diabate.
Moussa Diabate was the odd man out during the end of the regular season, yet to many fans, he may be the most talented. Moussa plays like a traditional big and has almost no offensive game outside of the paint. With Williams being the most productive, Nurkic making nearly $20 million a year (and having arguably the best offensive game for Charles Lee's offense), it causes Moussa to sit more than fans would like.
He's also undersized, which begs the question of whether or not he is center-sized in the first place. So, the Hornets could play him at the four, the only issue being that he has little to no perimeter offense, which could cause an issue if he plays minutes next to Mark Williams (who also has no perimeter offense).
Recently, Diabate shared a workout video on social media of him getting stronger this offseason. The importance? It shows he does not just want a rotational role, but a starting role on the roster.
No fan will ever forget the week of February 7th, when the Hornets dealt Mark Williams and gave Moussa a standard NBA contract, essentially committing to Diabate as their starting center. When the Williams deal was rescinded, it left the Hornets in an extremely awkward scenario, with both Diabate and Williams.
There is no ruling out the Hornets dealing Mark this summer, especially after the fiasco at the trade deadline. It could especially happen if the franchise views Diabate's talents and contract as something they have to take advantage of.
Not only is putting on size important for Moussa, but adding a three ball could turn him into the team's franchise center. He took two threes to end the year, although a small sample size, it still is enough to show that the team wants him to shoot. Moussa has an incredible work ethic, and it would not be shocking for him to come into next season with the three-point shot in his arsenal.
So, what about Mark Williams?
He was a former first-round pick and, to many, the franchise center. If the Hornets view Moussa as more talented (especially with him being younger), the team could deal Mark this offseason to add assets to help push the franchise to its first playoff appearance in nearly a decade.
