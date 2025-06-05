Time for a buzz-worthy makeover? Should the Hornets rethink their uniforms and logo?
The Utah Jazz and Orlando Magic are bringing back the 90s.
The two franchises have unveiled primary icon and association uniforms over the last two years that pay homage to the jerseys the teams wore during the 90s, jerseys that fans believe are some of the best looking in sports history.
There are other teams of course who bring back a throwback jersey every now and then, with the Grizzlies, Raptors, Pacers, Heat, Nets, Lakers, Timberwolves, Warriors, and several other teams (including the Hornets) trotting them out.
Nearly five years ago, the Charlotte Hornets released new uniforms. It was the franchise's first redesign since they became the Hornets again in 2014, and it was an exciting time for fans. They brought back the double pinstripes on the jerseys, similar to the ones used from 1997-2002.
The franchise wanted to evolve the look of those jerseys and make them more modernized, and they were viewed as one of the better jerseys in the sport.
In 2023, the team revealed the return of the 1997-2002 jerseys, to celebrate their 35th anniversary. They announced they would be using them for eight games, with star LaMelo Ball headlining the announcement.
Something about these jerseys... hit. They looked just as good today as they did 20 years ago, and was an easy purchase for most. The thing is, they do still look similar to the current jerseys. The shade of blue is a bit darker, they spell out Charlotte, and have two different colors on the pinstripes, but for the most part the jerseys are similar.
So what makes these uniforms so magical? The logo.
The old Hornets logo was perfect. It was one of the best logos in sports, and fans who did not even watch basketball would wear jackets and jerseys with this logo on it.
It even made an appearance in a flashback episode of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia"
The Hornets' current logo is good, but it does not have the magic that the original did. A jersey change might be too soon for the Hornets, but a logo change? That's what should be done in Charlotte.
