Who goes at No. 4? DraftKings releases odds for the 2025 NBA Draft
In only 20 days, the Charlotte Hornets will have a new cornerstone to the future of the franchise.
Until then, speculation continues about who it will be. Though, starting today it may become clearer: DraftKings, one of the top sportsbooks in the United States, released it's opening lines for the NBA Draft.
The first, second, and fourth pick all have negative odds on a player, meaning there is a better chance they are selected there than not being selected. It's Cooper Flagg at one, Dylan Harper at two, and VJ Edgecombe at four.
Edgecombe has -105 odds to be the fourth selection, and has +130 odds to go three. Ace Bailey has +105 odds to go three, making him the favorite.
It's important to note that the odds are for which pick the player is taken, not by which team.
So, for example, if you bet Edgecombe as the fourth pick (by Charlotte or anyone else) at -105, you would need to bet $105 to win $100. On a smaller scale, $10 wins you roughly $9.52.
With Bailey and Edgecombe being the only two players with odds below +200, it seems increasingly likely that the Hornets will end up with one of the two on draft night. Kon Knueppel has been linked to them lately, yet still sits with +800 odds.
The betting odds are not always accurate, and Hornets fans can atone for this.
Two years ago, NBA reporter Shams Charania, who was a brand ambassador for FanDuel Sportsbook at the time, reported that G-League Ignite star Scoot Henderson was gaining serious momentum to go to the Hornets at two. The day before the draft, Brandon Miller, whom the Hornets selected, had -650 odds to go at 2, while Henderson was at +400.
After Charania's report, Henderson jumped to -700, with Miller falling to +400.
While the odds are often accurate, times like this show that they still can be wrong. It's reliable, but nobody really knows who will be selected until Adam Silver announces.
