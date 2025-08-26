Trading for Lauri Markkanen is the 'all-in' move the Charlotte Hornets should make
Antennas across the Charlotte Hornets universe were raised when Jeff Peterson said this on Reel Access: 'There's going to be a time that we cash in. We take all of our chips, assets, whatever it is, and we're gonna go get that guy.
If it were up to me (it isn't) and I had a chance to speak my mind to the Hornets' brass (I won't), there is an intriguing player in a poor situation in the Western Conference that would pique my interest as a trade target for Charlotte.
Lauri Markkanen.
Lauri Markkanen would fit nicely in Charlotte
The Utah Jazz are in the middle of an unprecedented youth movement.
Danny and Austin Ainge have shipped out a number of contributing veterans in exchange for talented prospects and ping pong balls. Caught in the crosshairs of the fire sale is Markkanen, a 28-year-old forward/center that boats a skill set that Charles Lee, the head coach of the Charlotte Hornets, covets.
For the majority of his career, Lee's wagon has been hitched to big men that can adequately both space the floor and protect the rim. None of Ryan Kalkbrenner, Moussa Diabate, or Mason Plumlee can offer support in both areas like Markkanen can.
For his career, Markkanen is a 37.1% three-point shooter on high volume. He can't create his own shot behind the arc (all 138 of his makes in 2024-25 were assisted), but he's deadly off the catch.
While he isn't a traditional rim-protecting big, Markkanen's gigantic frame is at least a deterrent at the cup, evidenced by Utah's improved defensive rating when he is on the court (118.07) vs off (120.50) over the past three years).
The main selling point for Markkanen is his positional versatility.
Charlotte has a bunch of one-trick ponies in their front court right now as Kalkbrenner, Diabate, Plumlee, and Miles Bridges, four of the five players projected for major roles at the four and the five, can only play one of the two positions.
Markkanen, on the other hand, is comfortable operating on the perimeter as a big power forward, and as a stretch five in lineups that prioritize spacing. He could suit up next to any of Charlotte's front court talent tomorrow and the fit would be neat.
Markkanen and LaMelo Ball would be a dream pairing
LaMelo Ball has never suited up alongside a true stretch big.
PJ Washington is the closest teammate he's had that matches that archetype, and although the results varied when Washington and Ball shared the floor together, their synergy in offensive actions is easy to picture.
Imagining Ball running a pick-and-pop action with Markkanen is a dream. With Lauri as the second screen in a '77' action, a double drag screen, that can either flare out for a three-point look or attack the cup while Ball surveys the defense, Charlotte would have a true go-to look when their chips are on the table.
Trading for the Finnish forward wouldn't be cheap. A move for Lauri would likely include one of Charlotte's 2025 draftees (likely Liam McNeeley, in my opinion), salary to match, and the majority of those chips that Peterson talked about in Reel Access. It would be worth it.
A starting five of Ball, Knueppel, Miller, Markkanen, and Diabate would have serious juice on both ends of the floor, and in a weakened Eastern Conference, be good enough to push for home court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.
Patience is the word of the year on Trade Street, but some urgency in making a move like this would be welcomed.
