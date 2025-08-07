The one player that Jeff Peterson could target for the Hornets with all his assets
Being a general manager is a game of chess.
Every move is made with the future in mind. You must think several moves ahead, whether it be a future draft, free agency, or a trade incoming. Timing is important as well. Making a move too early or too late could ruin your entire positioning.
It's all about strategy.
The President of Basketball Operations for the Charlotte Hornets, Jeff Peterson, was tasked with an extremely project: rebuilding one of the worst teams in the sport. In his time with the squad, Peterson has added plenty of draft picks, veterans, and young talent that can help give Charlotte a strong future.
With the amount of draft picks the squad owns, many ask how Peterson will use them. Will they all be used by the team? Or could they be used to trade for a star?
In the trailer for the premier of the newest season of Reel Access, Peterson dropped a statement that caught the attention of the fanbase:
"There's going to be a time that we cash in. We take all of our chips, assets, whatever, and we're gonna go get that guy. That's gonna happen at some point, but right now we have to stay committed to our process... you gotta lay the foundation with winners."
The game of chess Peterson is playing is starting to become clear. While the duo of LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller could be talented enough to make a playoff run down the line, it's clear the Hornets need another star if they want to eventually be taken over the top.
After a fantastic coaching hire in Charles Lee, a fantastic 2025 draft and free agency, it's clear the Hornets are coming close to playoff contention. In the modern NBA, windows open and shut fast. A team could be contenders for 2-3 years before eventually succu,mbing to the dreaded second apron.
With the rotating teams at the top, now is the perfect time for the Hornets to take advantage of a strong rebuild.
Timing is perfect. Peterson cannot rush a move. He cannot cash in now, with the results of the current roster still unclear. If the Buzz are able to finish around the sixth or seventh seed in the Eastern Conference, next offseason could see a big trade for a star.
The question is, who could that star be? While players like Zion Williamson, Lauri Markkanen, and Bam Adebayo are almost always rotated in trade talks, one name has stuck out to me: Domantas Sabonis.
Sabonis, 29, has been one of the best centers in basketball over the last few years. He's almost a consistent triple-double, and has been around 19 points and 13 rebounds. He's not the most incredible defensive player, but Sabonis's offensive game would add another piece to a good Charlotte Hornets offense.
The team clearly has a need at center, and the Kings are in a weird spot. They have almost no budding young talent, and lots of aging talent on their squad. If there were a time to sell, next offseason would be the perfect time.
Which works out for the Hornets.
The Hornets own multiple first round picks in next year's draft, as well as plenty of young talent that could interest the Kings.
LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, Kon Knueppel, and Domantas Sabonis could easily see success in a weak, weak Eastern Conference.
