Why Jarrett Allen is the perfect dream trade target the Hornets should chase
By far the biggest hole on the Charlotte Hornets' roster is the starting center position. After deciding to part ways with both Jusuf Nurkic and Mark Williams, they don't have a great option to slide into that open role.
Instead of looking at adding one in free agency who is a rim protector who can help cover up some bad defensive play in the backcourt, the Hornets might have to thrust someone into that spot who can't handle it.
There is a player one player out there, though, who might be able to help fix that issue with the Hornets — Jarrett Allen.
The Charlotte Hornets should make a move for Jarrett Allen
Allen would give the Hornets everything that they would need out of the center spot. He's someone who can roam the middle of the defense and clean up mistakes.
Allen is also one of the best rebounders in the league, finishing 11th in the league in that category. He is one of the few players left in the league who can score with legitimate post moves, too.
The Hornets need someone like him if they are going to have any shot of making the playoffs. He's someone who can be trusted to anchor a defense, although he's not without his flaws.
Allen is still horrendous from the free-throw line, shooting a paltry 71.8 percent last year. That's better than his career average, which sits at just 71.2 percent.
The Hornets need a starting center with the exact skills Jarrett Allen possesses
Adding Allen wouldn't cost them a fortune in terms of assets. He was floated around as a possible trade candidate right after they were eliminated from the playoffs, before Achilles tears went roughshod through the East.
If the Hornets are truly serious about getting out of the doldrums of the Eastern Conference, they need to start making trades for better players than they have.
Allen is someone who can thrive even more than he is with a new team and new circumstances around him. Charlotte could be that new situation that keeps him happy.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
The most replaceable starter for the Charlotte Hornets (excluding center) in 2025-26
LaMelo Ball trade rumors won't end until the Hornets start winning
How Grant Williams' return can help the Charlotte Hornets' superstars thrive
Two of the biggest challenges Charles Lee and the Hornets will have to overcome in 2025-26