Tre Mann appears to be healthy, start 'revenge tour'
One of the many key injuries that the Charlotte Hornets experienced early in the 2024-25 season was to backup guard Tre Mann, who went on the shelf with a back injury in late November and was unable to make it back onto the court in game action.
Prior to his injury, Mann appeared to be well on pace for the best year of his career and perhaps in the driver's seat for the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year award. In 13 games, Mann averaged 14.1 points, three assists, and 2.9 rebounds per game while shooting 43% from the field and 40% from beyond the arc.
The good news is that Mann appears to be healthy. A week ago, he posted a video on his Instagram story of moving around and getting some shots up. Wednesday night, he posted a photo on Instagram captioned, "Long battle, but we back to it! Revenge tour starts now."
Unfortunately for Mann, he will likely miss out on cashing in on a big payday because of the injury. He would have garnered a lot of interest around the league, and the Hornets would have had to match a lucrative offer that came his way. That's still the case as Mann enters the summer as a restricted free agent, but the price won't be nearly as high as it would have been had he stayed healthy.
