Three big names the Charlotte Hornets could target this offseason

It's the offseason for the Charlotte Hornets.
The good part about it, however, is it means the team can start early on deciding who should and should not be on the roster next season. This offseason projects out to see multiple stars on the move, with the likes of Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo potentially suiting up elsewhere.
Of the stars who could be on the move this summer, who could the Hornets target?
Zion Williamson
The former Blue Devil's name has been one of the top names in what could be a stunning move from Jeff Peterson and co this offseason.
When healthy, Zion is a near-top ten player. In thirty games this season, the Pelicans forward averaged 24.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.2 steals, and shot 56.7% from the field.
His fit with the Hornets is not in question, as his lob threat potential, off-ball prowess, defensive, and playmaking abilities all lead to someone who would fit perfectly alongside LaMelo Ball.
What is in question is his health. Williamson has only played in 45% of all of his career games, and missed 53 this season. Ironically, this would fit perfectly with a Hornets roster who also cannot stay on the court.
A deal where the Hornets send out Bridges and Salaun for Williamson would work for both sides. In the Hornets case, if the squad does not land Duke's Cooper Flagg, Williamson will slot in at the power forward position. Given the fact that they likely will land a top four selection, however, it could push Miles Bridges out of the starting five.
The team would move on from their longest tenured player in Bridges. They would also be giving up Tidjane Salaun after one season, but with an incoming rookie and Williamson, Tidjane may find a better chance to develop in New Orleans than he would in Charlotte.
A starting five of Ball, Miller, a rookie, Williamson, and Williams could be a playoff lineup come next spring.
Jonathan Kuminga
The Warriors' 2021 first-round pick is out of the rotation as the playoffs have begun.
It already looks like the two sides will be parting ways in the offseason, so should the Hornets take a look? Kuminga is a restricted free agent this summer, and a young wing of his talent rarely hits the market.
That being said, the Hornets are not exactly in the best position to enter a bidding war. They do not have loads of money to spend, and the only real way they could acquire the former Ignite star is through a sign-and-trade with the Warriors.
Given the Warriors' need for a center, perhaps Mark Williams could finally be moved? It would allow Moussa Diabate to finally receive the starter minutes that he essentially secured months ago when Williams was sent to the Lakers.
Kuminga is a fantastic defensive player and would help the team down low, while moving Bridges back to the perimeter as a three.
His offensive game is still raw, yet he averaged 15.3 points a game this season. He also adds another lob threat to the Hornets offense, which could greatly benefit LaMelo Ball's style of play.
Domantas Sabonis
Okay, let's talk about it.
The Kings are coming off an extremely disappointing season, one that saw them flame out in the 9v10 Play-In matchup. Their entire organization is dysfunctional, and it's started to beg the question as to whether or not their star center wants to continue to be there.
Sabonis has consistently been a 19-point, 13-rebound, 6-assist guy over his last six years. He's due $140.2 million over the next three seasons, which could be a hefty price tag for the Hornets in a trade. That being said, a package around Mark Williams and Miles Bridges may help push the deal over the finish line.
Is it a lot? Yes. That being said, Sabonis is an extremely complementary player to LaMelo Ball, and if the team adds Cooper Flagg it adds another player that can get the ball in his hands.
While this option is unlikely, it is something to monitor.
