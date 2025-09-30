Tre Mann gives interesting answer on who the Hornets' veteran leader is
Only one year ago, Charlotte Hornets guard Tre Mann referred to veteran center Taj Gibson as "unc" in a postgame presser.
Gibson, who has yet to be signed by an NBA team, was the clear veteran voice in the Hornets locker room last season. The big man has been around the league, playing with seven different NBA teams after being selected in the first round out of USC by the Chicago Bulls in 2009.
The former Trojan played in 37 games with the squad, averaging 11.1 minutes during that time. While his play on the court was not the same as it was a decade ago, his voice and presence in the locker room is what was important for the franchise.
Similarly, the Hornets had guard Seth Curry, another veteran who has played for several teams around the league.
In contrast to Gibson, Curry played in 68 games with the Hornets, hitting 15.6 minutes a night. The guard also was the NBA leader in three point percentage, an award his older brother Steph never earned in his entire career.
Curry's time around the league, mixed with his family's history in the NBA, was able to allow players to follow him and listen to his voice in the locker room.
Neither Gibson nor Seth returned, meaning the Hornets would be searching for a new veteran leader in the locker room.
So, who better to ask than the man (no pun intended) who dubbed Taj Gibson "unc" last season?
First, he had to ask to make sure that his answer was eligible to call a veteran leader.
"I'm [gonna] say Miles [Bridges]," Mann said.
"He talks a lot. Somebody that comes in and works everyday, he has the right attitude that all the young guys can look up to."
Bridges has been the longest tenured Hornet for some time now, being selected in the first round of the 2018 NBA Draft in an infamous Draft Day trade (the Hornets draft-and-traded NBA MVP Shai Gilegous-Alexander).
During his time with the Hornets, Bridges has continually improved, averaging 20+ points in each of his last three seasons. He also saw career highs in rebounds and assists last season, though, saw a major dip in his shooting percentages.
Bridges did acknowledge this dip in percentage yesterday, stating that the team has a lot more help this year, and will not have to take as many "bad shots". Bridges then went on to add he does expect his efficiency to go up this season.
With the Hornets not having many veterans in the locker room, it is time for their stars to step up and take on more of a veteran role; both President of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson and Head Coach Charles Lee mentioned a wanting for LaMelo Ball to take the leap to being a leader as well.
Bridges has been noted as a strong voice in the locker room in years past, and will turn 28 in March. He's become a veteran leader in the locker room, and the Hornets roster have begun to acknowledge.
