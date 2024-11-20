Tre Mann's posterizing dunk vs. Nets reminds Hornets announcer of Vince Carter
In the final minute of the third quarter in Wednesday night's NBA Cup matchup between the Charlotte Hornets and Brooklyn Nets, Hornets guard Tre Mann delivered one of the best dunks we've seen this season, throwing it down over the top of Noah Clowney, who tried to draw a charge.
Hornets play-by-play announcer Eric Collins screamed in excitement following the play, providing his usual energy that can't be matched.
"Wooo!!! Lookin' like Vince Carter! Tre Mann, come alive!"
Mann has been one of the biggest surprises for the Hornets early in the season, giving Charles Lee a nice scoring punch off of the bench. Head coach Charles Lee even opted to leave him on the floor in crunch time in place of LaMelo Ball, which certainly caused some heated discussions on social media.
"Melo has been phenomenal for us, and he's done so many good things," Lee said. "He's creating offensively and guarding, and I just thought that Tre had a little better of a hand tonight and was helping us a little bit more on both ends of the court. But that's not to say that we weren't getting anything from Melo early in the game. I thought he did a really good job of setting the table and doing some good things, too."
