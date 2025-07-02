Tre Mann's contract extension makes one thing clear: The Charlotte Hornets aren't done dealing yet
Jeff Peterson and the Charlotte Hornets struck a deal with unrestricted free agent Tre Mann on Tuesday evening, and in the process, all but solidified their guard rotation for 2025-26.
The guards currently on Charlotte's roster: LaMelo Ball, Kon Knueppel, Collin Sexton, Tre Mann, Nick Smith Jr., Sion James, and Josh Green. You can quibble about Brandon Miller, Liam McNeeley, and Pat Connaughton's positional designation, but those players are all in the mix to log minutes in the back court as well.
Retaining Tre Mann was a shrewd move. The 'tricky' combo guard endeared himself to Hornets fans with some dazzling early season performances and entered his name into the Sixth Man of the Year conversation before going down with a season ending back injury. He will now re-join a crowded back court in Charlotte that is on the verge of overflow.
There are a few guards that can be considered all but locks to make the Hornets' opening night roster come October. Ball, Mann, Knueppel, James, and Sexton, will assuredly suit up for Charlotte this fall. However, the back court duo of Josh Green and Nick Smith Jr., and the wing pair of Pat Connaughton and Josh Okogie, are now on trade/waive watch.
Smith Jr. is the most likely trade candidate of the group. His skillset has the most overlap when compared side-by-side to Charlotte's current back court options, but is the least refined of the bunch. His über tradeable $2.4 million salary for 2025-26 can be packaged with one of the Hornets' bevy of second round picks for another selection in the back half of a future draft in a deal that opens up a roster spot for one of the rookies or another free agent.
Connaughton and Okogie may be traded or cut loose by the front office. Connaughton is on a one-year, $9.4 million contract that the Hornets may eat to open up a roster spot for one of their four rookies. Okogie's non-guaranteed $7.7 million contract can come off the books with some quick accounting by Peterson, but a player of his ilk, the physical, rangy wing defender-type, is much needed in Charlotte, so he's less likely to move in this writer's opinion.
The last of the bunch is Josh Green. Green has two years left on his deal and is set to spend his summer rehabbing a shoulder injury. Like Okogie, Green's defensive prowess is at a premium in the Queen City, and any move to send Green packing must involve getting a dogged defender or front court help in return.
After a busy week that included making four draft picks, swinging three trades, and inking a pair free agent contracts, the re-signing of Tre Mann makes one thing clear: Jeff Peterson isn't done yet. The guard rotation is too one-dimensional and there is still a gaping hole in the front court pending Grant Williams' injury recovery and Tidjane Salaün's progress in year two. Adding a versatile small forward, a physical power forward, or a stretch big-man will nicely round out Charlotte's roster in pivotal year for the franchise.
There are multiple avenues available for Charlotte to put the final touches on their roster, and the good news is that they have a skilled artist in Jeff Peterson wielding the pen to eventually get it done.
