Josh Okogie mock trade: Hornets send defensive wing to Knicks
The Charlotte Hornets and Josh Okogie mutually agreed to extend the deadline for his future with the team. He could end up a free agent after July 15. Either way, he's not exactly locked in with a roster spot in Charlotte despite good play when healthy last season.
As a three-and-D wing, most teams would like someone like Okogie, so if the Hornets decide he's not in their future, a trade could be smart. Okogie fits with the Hornets well and played at a high level, so it might be worth keeping him. But if they can't find a way, then a trade to the New York Knicks, a team that loves three-and-D wings like Okogie, would be a good landing spot.
This trade, which doesn't mention any draft picks, is successful from a financial standpoint. But to get this deal done, the Knicks would have to package some picks. Williams is a solid player, as is Okogie. Mitchell Robinson is as well, and he fits a need for the Hornets, but the two-for-one is not equivalent.
The Knicks could throw in a few future second-round picks to satisfy Charlotte. Neither Okogie nor Williams is probably worth a first-round pick, so that's unlikely. Either way, this trade is a win for both sides.
The Knicks retain a big man in this swap, keeping some depth down low. They also get another versatile wing to go along with OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges, giving them someone of the same ilk to come off the bench.
Charlotte clears a bit of a logjam at the wing and gets a better center than Mason Plumlee to be the veteran for the younger players. This could also open the Hornets up to move Moussa Diabate to the power forward spot and have Plumlee and Robinson mentor Ryan Kalkbrenner for a year.
Those two players are only under contract for one year. That gives the Hornets freedom to let Kalkbrenner develop for a season and then unleash him, and it gives them financial flexibility next offseason.
