Jeff Peterson just made another genius move that boosts the Hornets again

Jeff Peterson may have disappointed some Charlotte Hornets fans last night when he signed veteran center Mason Plumlee to a 1-year deal, but he quickly got back in their good graces by striking a trade with the Milwaukee Bucks.
Full trade details, per Shams Charania of ESPN
Hornets receive: G Pat Connaughton, 2031 2nd round pick, 2032 2nd round pick
Bucks receive: G Vasilije Micic
I don't know how he keeps doing it, but Peterson is fleecing rival GMs. Back at the trade deadline, he dealt Micic, along with Cody Martin and a 2nd round pick, to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for center Jusuf Nurkic and a 2026 first-round pick.
On night one of the 2025 NBA Draft, Micic was a part of the package that was sent to Charlotte (No. 29 overall, and a 2029 1st rounder) that sent Mark Williams to the desert. Of course, Micic was never going to be in the plans here in Charlotte, so being able to find another deal for someone who will contribute is a massive win.
With Micic gone for the second time, he's helped the Hornets land a 2026 1st (via PHX), Pat Connaughton, and two seconds from Milwaukee, while also being a part of the package to secure Liam McNeely and a 2029 first from the Suns.
This is a slam dunk A+ trade for Peterson and the Hornets. It may be another guard - something the Hornets have a surplus of - but it's a smart move by a team that is showing it wants to take the next step.
