Two Charlotte Hornets entering a contract year in 2025-26
Some of the most shocking, unexpected seasons come from players that are on the last year of their contract.
Players want to stay in the league. They want the contract that will keep their family wealthy for generations. So when they enter the last year of their deal, it becomes a serious make or break year. Either play well and secure a large contract, or play poorly and... you get it.
When looking at the Charlotte Hornets roster this season, they have two players entering the last year of their deals. While they have another two players on a one-year contract, they were signed just over the summer in free agency, and not in the final year of an existing deal.
So, who are the players on the Hornets roster that are staring down a contract year?
Pat Connaughton
Pat Connaughton is entering the final year of a three year, $28.27 million contract he signed with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2022. He exercised his $9.4 million player option in late June, only a few weeks before being dealt to the Hornets.
Connaughton is an interesting case for a player entering a contract year, as he may not even make the opening night roster. With the Hornets currently holding 18 players on the roster, all signs are pointing to the former NBA champion being cut or traded before the season begins, especially since his current play level does not match the $9 million he's owed.
While being in a contract year, it's likely that no matter what Pat does, he won't receive another contract as lucrative as the one he received from Milwaukee years ago. Good play and leadership with the Hornets this season (if he makes the team) could see Connaughton receive a deal in the $2-5 million range per season.
Collin Sexton
Easily the more intriguing option, Collin Sexton is entering the final year of a 4 year, $70.95 million contract he signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers in a sign-and-trade deal that sent him to the Utah Jazz.
Sexton is set to earn around $19 million this season, the 89th highest contract in the league (one spot below Jusuf Nurkic, who was traded for him). Assuming Sexton continues to produce at the level he has for the previous few seasons (18 points on good efficiency), he absolutely could put together an argument to receive a deal in the $25-30 million per year range, especially given the inflation the league has seen in recent contracts.
Would he get that from the Hornets? It really depends on whether or not the team thinks he is a valuable part of their future.
