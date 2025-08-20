How many games does LaMelo Ball need to play for the Hornets to reach the Play-In?
In 2001, Bill Simmons wrote an article for ESPN highlighting what was known as "The Ewing Theory".
"The theory was created in the mid-'90s by Dave Cirilli, a friend of mine who was convinced that Patrick Ewing's teams (both at Georgetown and with New York) inexplicably played better when Ewing was either injured or missing extended stretches because of foul trouble."
It's an interesting theory that, honestly, does still apply to this day. We've seen teams lose their players for short periods of time and look arguably better without said player in the lineup. One of the most popular examples of this theory happened the same year it was published, where star New England Patriots quarterback Drew Bledsoe sustained a life-threatening injury against the New York Jets, prompting them to put in the backup, a sixth round selection a season ago.
Inexplicably, the team looked better almost immediately, and ended up sitting Bledsoe for the remainder of the season even when he returned. Though he was a crucial part to them making the Super Bowl, the backup was the one who won the team it's first ever Super Bowl.
The backup was named Tom Brady.
It's often times rarer that this happens in the NBA, as when a squad's star goes down, they typically see a nose-dive in performance. When they win despite not having a star, it's usually when the term "power of friendship" starts to pop up.
A recent example of this is when in 2018, the Boston Celtics (yes, another Boston reference, I am sorry), went to game seven of the Eastern Conference Finals against LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers despite missing stars Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward.
It's a fun theory to look at, but what about the exact opposite, where teams get significantly worse when they do not have their star.
Last season, the Charlotte Hornets were 16-31 with LaMelo Ball in the lineup. It's not great, but it's leagues better than the 3-32 record without him playing.
Fans around the league see the Hornets 19-62 record, and immediately assume Ball's playstyle is the reason the squad is unable to see any success. While, yes, the team is still under .500 without him, a 3-32 record is on pace to go 7-75, the worst record in league history (which the team already does hold).
It's obvious for the Hornets to see success, Ball needs to be in the lineup. Of the last three seasons, he's played less than 50 games in each. They've also missed the Play-In Tournament in all of the last three seasons.
He played over 50 games in each of his first two years, reaching the Play-In Tournament both times.
With the squad having guard depth better than they ever had since Ball was selected in 2020, they have the ability to feel more comfortable with him out of the lineup. Collin Sexton, Spencer Dinwiddie, Tre Mann, KJ Simpson, and Nick Smith Jr (if he makes the roster) all can take on lead guard duties and help bring the time to victory if LaMelo is absent.
That being said, he still needs to play. With the future brighter than it has been in years in Charlotte, all eyes will be on whether or not number one can suit up for more than 50 games.
