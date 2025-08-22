Hornets' Brandon Miller nets a low positional ranking, even behind Cooper Flagg
The Charlotte Hornets are trying to make a run at the playoffs next year now that both LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller are set to be fully healthy. Ball had offseason wrist and ankle surgery, while Miller had shoulder surgery and is expected to be ready to go for the 2025-26 campaign.
Miller is a player who really needs to have a leap in his development next season. If he is able to turn into a consistent two-way, downhill player, the Hornets have a real shot at making the playoffs.
In two years with the Hornets, Miller has shown signs of not just being a star, but being a two-way superstar demon. Yet, that's not enough for him to get some respect from one pundit.
Hornets forward Brandon Miller gets disrespected by preseason ranking
Frank Urbina of Hoops Hype put together a list of the top 26 small forwards in the league. He did not give Miller a flattering ranking, even putting him behind someone who hasn't played a single minute in the NBA.
Miller is ranked 21st on that list, checking in behind Cooper Flagg. Flagg was the number-one pick in the 2025 NBA draft, and yet he is someone who is still ahead of Miller.
The Hornets drafted Miller because they believed that he had the traits to be a superstar in the league someday. They understand that it won't happen overnight, but this is still disrespectful to what he's already done, even though it's not much.
Flagg has all of the tools to be one of the NBA's best players at some point. With that being said, he hasn't played a single minute of a real NBA game. He still has a lot to prove.
Hornets forward Brandon Miller has extra motivation heading into next season
Being fully healthy means his shooting percentages should go up across the board after taking a dip last year. That injury clearly had something to do with his shooting percentages regressing. With his shoulder surgically repaired, he should be a 20+ per game scorer.
Last year, Miller averaged 21 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game. He shot 40.3 percent from the field and 35.5 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
