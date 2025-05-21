Steph and Dell Curry react to Seth winning the NBA's three-point percentage award
A Charlotte Hornet won an NBA Award this season.
Seth Curry, the son of Hornets' legend and current color analyst Dell Curry, and younger brother of Golden State Warriors superstar Steph, received the 2024-25 NBA's three-point percentage champion award, the guard shared on social media on Monday.
Curry led the league in three-point percentage at 45.6%, hitting the qualifying mark for the number late in the season. His brother and father congratulated him on social media after he won, both nothing their happiness for him doing it in a Charlotte Hornet uniform.
Seth averaged 6.5 points on the season, playing 15.6 minutes a night over 68 games. He was extremely reliable from the Hornets on offense, shooting 47.8% to go along with his league-high 45.6%.
Curry is a free agent this offseason after spending the last year and a half with the Hornets. It's unknown at the moment whether or not he will return.
