Who is the most likely prospect to fall to the Charlotte Hornets at four?
With the NBA Draft approaching, mock draft season is peaking. Fans and insiders take time out of their day to construct what they believe the NBA Draft will look like, though many prove to be wrong.
The 2025 NBA Draft is one of uncertainty, but not for the top two selections in the draft. Duke's Cooper Flagg and Rutgers' Dylan Harper are the surefire No. 1 and No. 2 selections in the class. After that is where it gets tricky.
The next two ranked prospects are Rutgers' Ace Bailey, and Baylor's VJ Edgecombe. By simply looking at a prospect ranking, it's safe to assume that Bailey goes three and Edgecombe lands at four.
That's not the case.
Bailey has been a product of questions lately. He was measured as three inches shorter than originally thought (6'7" instead of 6'10") and has had some questions about his offensive game and character. It's allowed fans to wonder: could the Rutgers wing fall to the Charlotte Hornets at pick four?
The answer is a resounding yes.
To be clear, nobody has any idea what the team picking in front of the Hornets, the Philadelphia 76ers, are going to do in this draft. There have been discussions of them trading the pick, while there have been discussions of them holding onto the pick and selecting.
If the Sixers stay, there is a strong chance they select Edgecombe. Bailey is viewed as a prospect, and needs time to develop. The Sixers do not have time. Joel Embiid is in and out of the lineup, and is 31. Paul George is 35. The team cannot wait for a young wing to develop, they need an NBA ready guy, which Edgecombe is.
Hornets fans should not be disappointed with Bailey, though. He's another scoring wing that would make the Hornets' offense dynamic, and has been compared to Jayson Tatum and Kevin Durant. The Boston Celtics won the title last season with two star wings, imagine two star wings (Bailey and Brandon Miller) and LaMelo Ball. Selecting the Rutgers star also allows them to find a new home for their longest tenured player, Miles Bridges. It gives the Hornets a chance to find a real four, someone who can help guard the interior with Mark Williams.
It's not as high flying and thrilling defensively as VJ Edgecombe, but Ace Bailey falling to four could be a steal for the Hornets.
